LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says that while the storm which pummeled California Sunday and Monday was beneficial, it did not do nearly enough to alleviate the state’s drought situation. The swollen San Anselmo creek touches the bottom of businesses on Oct. 24, 2021, in San Anselmo, Calif. (Getty Images) The Bay Area on Sunday had its wettest October day ever, recording four inches of rain in San Francisco and nearly five inches in Santa Rosa. Several cities across Central and Southern California also broke records Monday. However, NWS Meteorologist Mark Jackson told KCAL9 Tuesday that the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO