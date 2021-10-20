CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cops are exploiting the climate crisis to get armored cars

Mic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the saying, “Never let a good crisis go to waste?” It appears that law enforcement agencies around the country have taken that famous Winston Churchill quote to heart. According to a report from HuffPost, police agencies have been using climate change and the looming risk of extreme weather and...

www.mic.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tree Hugger

Who Bears the Blame for the Climate Crisis?

Playing the blame game is natural. When things go wrong, as they undoubtedly have done in terms of human impact on Earth, it is normal to wish to point the finger. But as the big COP26 climate change conference rapidly approaches, it is important not be be blinded by the rhetoric.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Climate change: Pakistan faces existential crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): As per the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) latest report of August 2021, Pakistan is facing an existential crisis. Erum Haider, writing in Al Jazeera said that the IPCC report, warning of melting glaciers, should be a wake-up call for the Pakistani state.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

Could a ‘carbon coin’ solve the climate crisis?

Dealing with climate change can seem impossibly costly. By all accounts, the toll will be many trillions of dollars annually for many years to come. So far, efforts have been patchy and painful. Washington is momentarily engaged in a high-wire act to fund a multitrillion-dollar, climate-focused package that could make or break Uncle Sam’s decarbonization effort.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
AFP

Climate change now worse than war for Afghan farmers

Drought stalks the parched fields around the remote Afghan district of Bala Murghab, where climate change is proving a deadlier foe than the country's recent conflicts. As the world watched the Taliban wage a stunning offensive that ended in the rapid collapse of the country's western-backed government, a longer-term crisis was building. In desperate attempts to feed their families, herders have been forced to sell their livestock, farmers to flee their villages and parents to sell their daughters into marriage at ever younger ages. "The last time I saw rain was last year, and there wasn't much," Mullah Fateh, head of the Haji Rashid Khan village in Bala Murghab.
ENVIRONMENT
escondidograpevine.com

More nuclear power is no solution to climate crisis

If you live in Orange or San Diego County, hopefully you’re aware that San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) has been turned into a nuclear waste dump for the foreseeable future. If you live on planet earth, you’re wise to be tracking domestic and foreign moves to increase reliance on nuclear energy.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
World Economic Forum

Seven ways to save lives on the frontline of the climate crisis

Even if the Paris Agreement is fulfilled, many of the world's most vulnerable people will bear the brunt of climate change disasters. Experts asked aid workers how best to prepare for the climate emergency in the most affected areas. Below, 7 critical changes are outlined, which need to be addressed...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Putin urges cooperation, not rivalry to tackle climate crisis

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged international cooperation, not rivalry to tackle the climate crisis, a day after the Kremlin said he would not fly to Scotland for a major world summit on the issue. "Any geopolitical, scientific, technical and ideological rivalry in such...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Climate#Armored Vehicles#Huffpost#The Defense Department#The 1033 Program#Congress
Phys.org

The climate emergency is a humanitarian crisis, say aid experts

Aid workers warn that we are currently unprepared for the crises both caused and made worse by the climate emergency, and every year, the lives and livelihoods of millions of people are being destroyed by disasters, with 1 in 33 people in the world expected to need aid in 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

99.9% of scientists agree climate crisis is caused by humans

99.9% of scientists globally agree that burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal is the main cause of climate change. They also concur that climate change is caused by human actions, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters. The case for global action...
CLIMATE CHANGE
Mic

The Pentagon recognizes the threat of climate change — but not its own impact

Climate change is a serious threat. Don’t buy it? Just ask the United States Department of Defense. In a new report published this week, the Pentagon acknowledged in no uncertain terms that the rising temperature of the planet is “reshaping” the world with “more frequent, intense, and unpredictable extreme weather conditions caused by climate change” — though it is largely uninterested in analyzing the Defense Department’s own role in contributing to the crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Climate Change Is Violent. Should the Fight Against It Be Too?

The stakes are life on earth. Malm advocates for a more destructive phase of action precisely because the alternative is so dire. Year after year, the impacts of climate change are intensifying, and therefore, climate activists need different strategies than the ones that have been tried for years and haven’t worked. All emissions must be brought to zero by 2050 in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Even with 1.5 degrees of warming, scientists found that nearly a billion people will be exposed to heat waves, hundreds of millions will cope with droughts, and coral reefs will suffer more frequent die-offs. And this instability will have ripple effects on food security, water security, and migration worldwide. Still, governments are lax and enabling, and corporations are not only going on as they have been, but actively exacerbating a lethal situation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Just Might Be Accidentally Saving America

The rusty gears driving our current constitutional crisis ratcheted another step forward on Tuesday night as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection finally cracked down on (one) GOP official flagrantly defying its demands for documents and testimony. A bipartisan majority of committee lawmakers agreed that former Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

Republican congressmembers reportedly helped plan Jan. 6. Will it matter?

It’s long been alleged that a cadre of the Republican Party’s more outwardly fascist ranks in Congress were somehow involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Capitol Hill, although the exact degree to which lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and others helped foment the violence of that day has been somewhat unclear. Until now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy