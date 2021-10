The German soccer league (DFL) says more than 90% of players, coaches and staff from the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and second division have received vaccines against the coronavirus.The DFL said Tuesday that the figure is based on voluntary information provided by the clubs and that it does not have specific information on individuals, whether they have received one or two doses or which manufacturer’s vaccine they received.The governing body for Germany’s top two soccer leagues said it recommends vaccination against the coronavirus for all involved in match operations.“The DFL has already made this attitude clear many times...

