Kansas State

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday in Kansas area codes 785 and 620

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yebEf_0cXL11oF00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans that live in area codes 785 or 620 will be required to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls beginning on Sunday, October 24.

At that time, local calls dialed with only seven digits will not go through, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. The change, while it may take some time to get used to, will make it easier for persons in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Last July, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved 988 as the new abbreviated number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As a result, any area code that uses the 988 prefix in telephone numbers is mandated to adopt 10-digit dialing. That includes Kansas area codes 785 and 620, which cover the majority of the state. In total, 82 area codes in 36 states will make the change.

The FCC initiated a practice period in April allowing both 7-digit and 10-digit dialing to help callers adjust to the change. On Sunday, 10-digit local calling becomes mandatory with the exception of any three digit abbreviated numbers available in the community, such as 911. Callers will still dial 1 + the area code and telephone number for all long-distance calls.

Kansas man denied unemployment benefits after losing savings, struggling during the pandemic

With the switch to 10-digit dialing about to take effect, residents are encouraged to make sure any services with automatic dialing equipment, such as life safety systems, medical monitoring devices, security systems and fire alarms, mobile phone contact lists and call forwarding settings are reprogrammed if needed.

Beginning July 16, 2022, callers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988. Until then, callers will continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

‘Don’t walk, run!’: Emporia brewery owner’s business booming with state ‘Main Street’ program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An Emporia business owner is applauding a recently expanded state economic development program for keeping his business up and running, especially during the pandemic. Jeremy Johns, co-owner of Radius Brewing Company, said the state’s “Main Street” program had been ‘proactive’ in providing the support his brewpub needs to stay afloat. “A […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

