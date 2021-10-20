Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to murder charges and apologizes for Parkland high school massacre
By Eric Levenson, Leyla Santiago, Gregory Lemos, CNN
KOMU
7 days ago
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who carried out the massacre of students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, pleaded guilty in a Florida courtroom Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz, 23, faces a minimum of life in...
A man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer's arrest of an associate hours earlier, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Officer Dylan Harrison outside the Alamo Police Department early Saturday.On Friday afternoon, Harrison approached a driver in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store across from the police department after he observed a traffic violation, authorities said. The driver refused to identify himself and the...
The man accused of shooting and killing University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe has been charged with aggravated murder. In addition, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged Buk Mawut Buk, 22, of Taylorsville, in 3rd District Court with attempted aggravated murder, also a first-degree felony, and possession of a gun by a restricted person and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was in court on Tuesday for a status hearing.
Last week, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for the deadliest high school shooting in US history.
The guilty pleas set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will determine whether the 23-year-old should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
However, on Tuesday morning, his lawyers filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the case. Attorneys for both sides will meet with the judge next week to go over the motions ahead of that penalty phase jury selection.
Given the case’s notoriety, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer plans to screen thousands of prospective jurors.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin in January.
The prosecution has said they plan to seek the death penalty. To impose a death sentence, all 12 jurors must agree. If they do, Judge Scherer will make the final decision.
As the chain of events that led to actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting a cinematographer becomes clearer, the question remains: who, if anyone, will be held responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins? "When you're an A-list actor generally, and you get a producer's credit, it doesn't mean you have enhanced responsibilities of a line producer... it's really just for economic reasons."
The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.
A Verona teen was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy killed in the garage of his Fitchburg home during a marijuana robbery. The sentence for Myjee T. Sanders, 17, who was 15 at the time he shot and killed Shay...
The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to jail for fatally shaking and throwing his infant daughter in the air in a fit of rage while playing an online video game. Zion Shockley, 22, of Chesco, admitted shaking his 5-month-old daughter to death in 2018 after he got insulted by another player during a video game. Shockley was sentenced to 31 to 62 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, Chester County District Attorney’s Office said Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men face attempted murder charges in connection with an East Baltimore shooting that sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said Wednesday.
Tony Foster Jr., 25, and Jamel Phillips, 23, are being held on felony charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight Aug. 28 near Bank and South Clinton streets, police said.
Officers called to the scene that morning found a 52-year-old woman shot in the temple and forearm. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim told police she was shot after a man came up to her and demanded her purse. Afterward, she said, he hopped into a getaway vehicle waiting nearby.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Foster and Phillips as potential suspects the case.
Phillips was arrested Sept. 15 and Foster was taken into custody Oct. 20, police said.
The pair will remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman pled not guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges filed in connection to a human trafficking case involving a Mount Pleasant businessman. Jessica Mills (29) was named as a defendant in the case, along with Cedrick Riley and Earl Dawson Caldwell IV. Caldwell was...
A Killeen man was sentenced to months in state jail for sharing intimate photos of a woman as revenge after their relationship ended. Ralph Rivera Majica, 66, who had been out of jail on bond, was taken into custody by deputies following a sentencing hearing on Oct. 14. Majica pleaded...
Attorneys are asking the Missouri Supreme Court to free a man convicted of killing his mother when he was a teenager. Michael Politte has been behind bars for over 22 years, after being tried as an adult and convicted of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing his mother, Rita, who was burned to death inside her Washington County home. Michael Politte was 14 at the time of the murder.
The South Carolina man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh over Labor Day weekend is being set up by the disgraced attorney, who is a drug addict going through intense withdrawal after 20 years of opioid addiction, his attorney alleged on national television this week. After Curtis "Fast Eddie" Smith, 61,...
A 20-year-old Florida male has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of his mother. According to the Miami Herald, Loretta Bruno, 48, was dropped off by a close friend at a bus stop near her Florida City home early Tuesday morning.
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The three teens accused of killing a Miramar High School senior will remain locked up in juvenile detention for 21 days, a judge ruled. Sixteen-year-old Jaslyn Smith, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne, and 17-year-old Andre Clements were taken into custody on Saturday. Police said the three teens jumped...
The family of the 6-year-old boy in Michigan who was shot outside their neighbors' home while retrieving his bicycle has lawyered up ... and they're dragging the neighbors to court. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Coby Daniel's father says his son is struggling to recover from the...
On Monday, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man cited as a “person of interest” in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as “inconclusive.” The autopsy ruling is the latest loose end in what feels like a tangle of loose ends in the effort to uncover the circumstances of both deaths.
