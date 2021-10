OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 8 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is down 1 1/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 3/4 cent and December Minneapolis wheat is down 4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 34.18 points and December crude oil is down $1.34 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.120 and December gold is up $3.50 per ounce. Grains and soybeans continue to be under pressure, with bean oil down as the failure of crude oil to breach $85 has weakened biofuel markets. Following Tuesday's flash soy sales to China and Mexico, there were no follow-up sales reported on Wednesday.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO