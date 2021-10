Rome’s new-concept MIA Market, which had the rare distinction of holding a physical edition last year – albeit with an online component — has unsurprisingly succeeded in luring a robust group of international industry heavyweights, including a copious U.S. contingent, for its upcoming Oct. 13-17 seventh edition. They are also boasting a 30% increase in completed films screening on its film market side. MIA director Lucia Milazzotto spoke to Variety about why her vision for an informal mart encompassing TV series, feature films and documentaries in early stages is getting more traction in the current market landscape. Edited excerpts. There is plenty...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO