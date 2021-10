Oh God, another French beauty product? I beg of you, let me make my case. Imagine wanting to apply any bit of pigment below your mask before going out anywhere these days—for me at least, Yolaine’s La Mousse de Rouge is the motivation for extending the effort. Camille Yolaine, Yolaine’s founder, told me that the fluffy, light-as-air lipsticks were inspired by the soft texture of mousse au chocolat. You have about 60 seconds to give the cloud-like formula your own amount of smudging for a perfectly messy look. (I like applying the lipstick with a lip brush, and then firing off a few purpseful smacks so it looks just south of neat.) Then, it dries to a comfortable powder finish that doesn’t feel, well, dry. Matte, but not stiff. And totally smudge-proof.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO