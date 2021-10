Amorion Walker’s name has become synonymous with big plays during Ponchatoula (La.) high’s dominant run through the regular season. The Green Wave defeated their first five opponents by an average of 31 points, and the 6-4, 170-pounder was responsible for many of the fireworks. Case in point was the 56-14 victory over Slidell in week five in which Walker had three receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns. But part of what has made this year’s Ponchatoula squad so special is even on nights where Walker doesn’t go off, it still wins in blowout fashion. That was the scenario that emerged during last Thursday’s matchup with Fontainebleau. Walker hauled in just one reception for 59 yards in the game, but Ponchatoula still stormed to a 63-0 victory.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO