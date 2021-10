CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Eight people were arrested after Caldwell County deputies said they kidnapped a couple, blindfolded them and shot multiple shots at them. One of the victims told investigators that he and his girlfriend were at an acquaintance's house Tuesday morning when a group of people assaulted them. The couple was then bound and blindfolded before they were driven to another location and thrown on the ground. The man said the suspects fired multiple shots at him and his girlfriend.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO