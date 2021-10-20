‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Visits Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Ahead of Episode 500

Mariska Hargitay says she was too nervous to watch much of the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU. But she adored one of her co-stars.

Hargitay appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday morning to talk up the show’s monumental episode. And during her interview, the talk show played a clip from No. 500 from Law & Order: SVU. Let’s just say Olivia Benson and the guy from her past have some chemistry.

Aidan Quinn portrays Burton Lowe. And the scene shows Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) reintroducing Benson to Lowe.

In the clip, Benson is sitting at her desk. She sees Lowe walk into the room and she takes off her glasses.

Lowe says “Olivia, you haven’t changed.” And Benson smiles. “Neither have you,” she says as she gets up from her chair. “Now that we’ve established that we’re both liars, Nick didn’t tell me that the crime writer was Burton Lowe.”

So yes, the mystery man from Benson’s past writes about crime. We know from the synopsis provided by NBC that the case is a cold one from Amaro’s past. Pino, as Amaro, is one of the former stars of Law & Order: SVU returning for the special episode.

Hargitay posted a photo gallery from her appearance on the talk show. She captioned the gallery “Thank you Live with Kelly and Ryan for celebrating the #SVU 500th episode!#BeastMode #History.

Hargitay Said Filming Law & Order: SVU Is Like Running a Marathon

Hargitay told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she was too anxious to watch the 500th episode. Fans can see it this Thursday night.

“They sent me the link so many times,” Hargitay said. “I was too nervous to watch it. I’ve been doing this show for so long and Olivia Benson is in me. But I think the idea of the 500th episode was so much pressure on me. I was so nervous every day coming to work. You know how it is, when you’re doing a show for so long, you’re in the grind. All I’m doing … it’s a marathon. I’m on a hamster wheel of lines, lines, lines, lines, lines. Cut, cut, cut, edit, cut. … It’s like making a film every week.”

And then she lauded Aidan Quinn, who coincidentally, appeared on Law & Order: SVU as another character 14 years ago.

“Aidan Quinn, I can not say enough about what an incredible experience it was,” Hargitay said. “And how safe we both felt with each other.”

Hargitay said the show’s producer described the two of them, together, as such “great acting partners.”

She said: “All the sudden it takes you back to acting class, but that’s what it felt like. We were deeply connected and felt deeply safe. It was a gift and I was nervous, but I know I’ll be proud of it.”

Check out Hargitay showing some love for Law & Order: SVU and the 500th episode: