Major search in North Yorkshire for missing fell walker

Ottumwa Police want your help to find a missing elderly woman. 81-year-old Connie Joan Turner was reported missing around 9pm Tuesday (10/12) after she left her residence to go for a walk. She didn’t reach her destination and didn’t return home. Turner was last seen around 8pm at the Casey’s at 346 Richmond Avenue. Police say Turner suffers from dementia. Turner is a white female, 5’2” tall, 105 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a light colored blouse and dark blue jeans. The Police Department requests that property owners in Ottumwa, particularly on the South side, check their properties to check for Mrs. Turner. Mrs. Turner might had gotten inside a vehicle or a shed on a property to get out of the rain. Please check garages, car ports, or anywhere a person could be. you know where Connie Turner is, call Ottumwa Police at 641-683-0661.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO