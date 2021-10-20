CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This posture-improving standing desk has enough space for 2 screens

By Lauren Wadowsky
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stop feeling sleepy while you work. Instead, use the JUMBO DeskStand ergonomic standing desk. This posture-improving standing desk features an adjustable height that fits a wide range of users. With its high-quality and modern-looking birch plywood, it adds a nice touch to your office, wherever it may be. It’s...

Dallas News

This robot vacuum mops, too — and auto-empties when it’s finished

I enjoy testing robot vacuums, but before the testing can commence, I have to spend an hour getting the floors ready. The general state of our living room floors can be a bit cluttered. Our living room has an exercise bike, coffee table, cords, an umbrella stand and furniture including end tables, a sofa and chairs.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

5 basic design principles for creating a beautiful modern home – whatever your budget

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

JUMBO DeskStand ergonomic standing desk offers adjustable heights to help your posture

Improve your work-from-home setup with the JUMBO DeskStand ergonomic standing desk. Stop stacking your computer on random boxes to raise its height. Instead, this sit-stand desk gives you adjustable height options. So you can get it just right for any position, thus improving your posture. Offering an ergonomic design, the JUMBO DeskStand is made of sturdy and good-looking birch plywood. Its natural look will blend in with any office space. As the sixth generation of this desk, it offers easy-to-use shelving that lets you change the height quickly and simply. Furthermore, its top shelf can hold two monitors and up to 20 kilograms! Made with a precision manufacturing process, it gets a handcrafted finish. Finally, it’s entirely biodegradable, offering an eco-friendly choice.
LIFESTYLE
hometheaterreview.com

Best TV Stand - A Recommendation for Every Living Space

A TV stand is an underrated necessity in many living rooms - especially if you're aiming for cinematic similarities with your home theater. This article will show you how to pick a TV stand that is well-suited to your device and has the features to amplify your viewing experience. Yes,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best gaming desk 2021: top standing, L-shaped and motorized desks

Just because it won’t make you a more competent gamer doesn’t mean sitting at one of the best gaming desks won’t improve your gaming experience. Having an ergonomic desk will make your setup work in your favor. Make sure you can get the most out of your gaming chair and maximize your comfort by complementing it with the proper furniture.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars transform your space with colored light shows

Turn your space into a light show with the Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars. Immerse yourself in movie and game nights by syncing these smart light bars to your screen. Or turn your favorite songs into a spectacle with the built-in Rhythm Music Visualizer to feel and see the beat like never before. Moreover, the Nanoleaf Lines allow you to elevate any space and design your own unique layouts and then sit back to enjoy the futuristic ambient glow. Best of all, LayoutDetect technology automatically registers your layout for a smooth multi-directional flow of colors. Or switch to voice assistant for hands-free control of being the master of your own creation. Furthermore, you can even download scenes and set schedules to automate your lighting. Overall, with over 16 million colors, you can dream and create any display that suits your room.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Leather Envelope Small has a classic envelope design and holds your iPhone

Carry your essentials in aclassy way with the hardgraft Leather EnvelopeSmall. This gorgeous leather good takes a cue from the classic paper envelope. Because don’t you love getting an envelope-wrapped card for the holidays or your birthday? With this leather envelope, you get the same timeless feel and tactile experience. What’s more, this beautiful accessory has a felted wool lining, protecting your iPhone, planner, and other necessities. It even has a spot for your credit or business card at the back. Plus, it’s made in Italy with local Italian and European materials. Moreover, you can choose between Classic and Coal colors to match your style. Everyone has items they simply must keep by their side. This leather sleeve is an elegant way to carry yours.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Weekend Digest: Can standing desks boost your productivity? Which ones to buy for your home office

Have you ever worked in a busy office and sat behind a desk while writhing in back pain misery? If you’ve ever worked a desk job, you likely know this feeling. You sit and try to mask your discomfort while report after report lands on your desk. But all you can really focus on is how badly you want to run screaming to the nearest chiropractor (or massage expert, of course).
IKEA
