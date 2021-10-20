This posture-improving standing desk has enough space for 2 screens

Turn your space into a light show with the Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars. Immerse yourself in movie and game nights by syncing these smart light bars to your screen. Or turn your favorite songs into a spectacle with the built-in Rhythm Music Visualizer to feel and see the beat like never before. Moreover, the Nanoleaf Lines allow you to elevate any space and design your own unique layouts and then sit back to enjoy the futuristic ambient glow. Best of all, LayoutDetect technology automatically registers your layout for a smooth multi-directional flow of colors. Or switch to voice assistant for hands-free control of being the master of your own creation. Furthermore, you can even download scenes and set schedules to automate your lighting. Overall, with over 16 million colors, you can dream and create any display that suits your room.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO