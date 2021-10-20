This posture-improving standing desk has enough space for 2 screens

Enjoy a stereo sound at home with the Klipsch The Fives powerful speakers. With a plethora of connection options, these speakers offer a simply plug-and-play setup while delivering state-of-the-art DSP and powerful audio. Furthermore, the Klipsch The Fives feature removable magnetic grilles, multiple finish options, a subwoofer output, and discreet left and right channels. Best of all, the built-in dynamic bass equalizer offers powerful bass at virtually any volume. These powerful speakers also feature 192 kHz/24-bit decoding for flawless, high-quality audio. Moreover, they connect directly to a TV for high-resolution sound and include a phono preamp, Bluetooth 5, HDMI-ARC, digital optical, analog RCA, and USB inputs. There’s even a subwoofer output to further enhance the sound. Finally, these speakers are available in 2 finishes—beige and black—and use a real wood finish.
