The Arlington Travel Baseball 11-under Arsenal Blue won the Coach Fox Classic tournament at the Barcroft baseball complex. Trailing 6-3 to the Sterling Xplosion with two outs in the top of the fifth inning of the championship game, four straight batters reached base, cutting the lead to 6-5. With two runners aboard, Henry Porter hit a three-run homer over the right-field fence for an 8-5 lead. The Arsenal Blue added an insurance run in the sixth and held Sterling scoreless in the bottom half of the frame for the 9-6 victory and its third straight championship.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO