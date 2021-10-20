CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards ‘Wouldn’t Approve’ of Her Daughters Dating Scott Disick After Amelia Gray Hamlin Split

By Adam Sall
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards admitted she “wouldn’t approve” of her daughter dating Scott Disick following his split from Lisa Rinna’s youngest child, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Host Andy Cohen broached the subject during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday, October 19, while noting that Kyle is “close friends” with Kris Jenner.

“Did you get in trouble with any of the Kardashians when you shared your negative opinions about Scott dating Amelia?” Andy, 53, asked.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“They never said anything about it. I did feel bad about it right after because you know I do know all of them,” Kyle, 52, revealed before doubling down on her previous statements. “I mean, Amelia is 20. I’m a mom of daughters, so I wouldn’t approve if I were in Lisa’s shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that.”

News broke in early September that Scott, 38, and Amelia, 20, broke up. An insider told Life & Style at the time that the model “dumped” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM from Scott that showed him shading ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis Barker.

While Lisa, 58, confirmed her daughter made the decision to end things with Scott “on her own,” she also noted that the pair had other issues besides the DM debacle.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” the Days of Our Lives actress said about the alleged leaked message incident. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know? Now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Lisa and her friends’ feelings about Amelia and Scott’s relationship have not been a secret. Kyle first exposed her true thoughts about their romance during an April episode of RHOBH after the model told her mom she was attending a Halloween party with the New York native.

“He’s too damn old, and he’s got three kids,” the Little House on the Prairie alum said, as a worried Lisa yelled back, “I know!”

After Scott and Amelia’s uncoupling, Kyle told Life & Style in October that Lisa was “just thrilled” that their relationship was over.

Comments / 2

Life and Style Weekly

