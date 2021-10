Recently, as the crypto market gradually rebounds, the expected latter half of the bull market has arrived. With a dazzling array of new projects, the rapid growth of the sector has attracted much attention. Many investors see great opportunities from the promising investment potential of the blockchain industry, with possible investment channels in DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, etc. In the sunrise industry of blockchain, those who can make early plans will be able to seize the next opportunity and profit from its perks.

