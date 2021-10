As has become an annual tradition, Luis Guillorme’s seasonal highlight came during spring training. Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning against the Cardinals, Guillorme faced fireballer Jordan Hicks in what was Hicks’s first appearance of the year. Hicks threw a first-pitch strike and then got Guillorme to swing through a fastball to make the count 0-2, and then Guillorme did something magical. Fouling off sixteen of the next twenty pitches, Guillorme worked the most laborious walk of his life, rallying the Mets dugout and forcing Hicks out of the game after facing just one batter. And as was the case when Guillorme first made a spring training highlight, his following regular season play didn’t produce nearly as many headlines as did that one at-bat.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO