CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Phaidon Will Release a Comprehensive Survey on Contemporary African Art

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing over 300 creatives carefully chosen by a panel of art historians, critics and curators. Global art publisher Phaidon will release a new lengthy volume dedicated to the last 140 years of African Art. Over 300 artists were carefully curated by a panel of art historians, critics, and curators who...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Phaidon to Chronicle the Cultural History of Birds in a New Art Book

Over 300 pages with contributions from John Ruskin, Barbara Kruger, and many more. Following recent releases with Sneaker Freaker and KAWS, Phaidon will be releasing a new art book on the fascinating history of birds. The 352-page volume ties in an extensive network of ornithologists, art historians, wildlife photographers, conservationists,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Colossal

An Immense New Book Surveys the Work of More Than 300 African Artists

One of the most expansive volumes of its kind, African Artists: From 1882 to Now compiles a broad sampling of works from more than 300 modern and contemporary artists born or living on the continent. Within its 350-plus pages, the massive text spans a range of mediums and aesthetics, from Mary Sibande’s sprawling postcolonial installations and Wangechi Mutu’s fantastical watercolor collages to the cotton-embroidered photographs by Joana Choumali. The forthcoming volume follows the publisher’s 2019 book Great Women Artists, which gathers works from 400 artists from 54 countries across 500 years, and it’s available for pre-order from Phaidon and Bookshop.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Highsnobiety

Kering & Phaidon Release 'Woman Made: Great Women Designers'

Phaidon and Kering have partnered on a coffee table book spotlighting women innovators in furniture, textile, product, and lighting design. The publishing company and luxury conglomerate recruited Dr. Jane Hall, a founding member of architecture collective Assemble, to author Woman Made: Great Women Designers, compiling the work of over 200 women from more than 50 countries.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Sibande
Smithonian

Contemporary Glass Art Exhibition Brings Fresh Global Perspectives to the Renwick Gallery

New Glass Now challenges the very notion of what the material of glass is and what it can do. Organized by The Corning Museum of Glass, this touring exhibition documents the innovation and dexterity of artists, designers, and architects from around the world working in the dazzling and exceptionally challenging material of glass. The exhibition highlights the breadth and depth of contemporary glassmaking—from technically masterful vessels to experiments in the chemistry of glass—by featuring objects, installations, videos, and performances made by fifty artists working in more than twenty-three countries.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

OMA's New Book Explores Its Cultural Identity Across 23 Architectural Projects

Featuring interviews with Alice Waters, David Byrne, Virgil Abloh and more. OMA is a leading international architecture firm backed by the likes of Rem Koolhaas, Ellen van Loon, Reinier de Graaf, Shohei Shigematsu, Iyad Alsaka, David Gianotten, Chris van Duijn, Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli and Jason Long. With nine offices around the world, the group takes everyday buildings and forms and reinvents them for the demands of our changing world.
VISUAL ART
coolhunting.com

The First-Ever Contemporary Art Show at the Pyramids of Egypt

Open now through 7 November, Forever is Now is the first contemporary art show on display at the pyramids of Egypt. Three years in the making (due to negotiations with UNESCO, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism and various embassies), the exhibition, curated by Simon Watson and organized by Art D’Égypte, showcases 10 site-specific installations that enhance the viewing experience of the ancient pyramids. For instance, Gisela Colón’s “Eternity Now”—a sculptural mound resembling a rising sun—took over 150 people to make and sits at the foot of the Sphinx. The piece, the artist says, is “about unifying the human race and how we are all globalized now.” Combining antiquity and modern art at the pyramids was an immense undertaking, but the project shows once more how “Ancient Egypt and this civilization influenced the whole world,” Art D’Égypte’s founder Nadine Abdel Ghaffar says. The exhibit (which includes work by Shuster + Moseley, JR, João Trevisan and others) casts some of these influential contributions in a different, contemporary light. View more of the art and learn about the work that went into installing it at Artnet News.
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

Allouche Benias Explores Anxiety in Two New Exhibitions

Featuring a solo exhibition by Hein Koh and a group show including the likes of Julie Curtiss and Austin Lee. Hein Koh is a Brooklyn-based artist who uses eccentric iconography to create provocative artwork that comments on the body, gender, and identity. As the pandemic hit, Koh felt overwhelmed by the turmoil taking place and decided to take a break from her studio practice. After taking time off to reflect, Koh sought to reconnect with her drawings and paintings, after spending a decade almost exclusively making sculptures.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Contemporary African Art#Art Market#Diaspora#Princeton University#South African#Guinean#Mudam#Post Capital
AFP

Art group seeks to 'destroy' Warhol work by mixing with 999 copies

The New York art collective that brought us "Satan Shoes" with an apparent drop of human blood in the midsole is at it again, this time selling 1,000 copies of an Andy Warhol drawing at the same price, only one of which is the original. On a website called the Museum of Forgeries, the group known as MSCHF says it bought a 1954 ballpoint pen sketch by the pop art master called "Fairies", which it says is worth $20,000, made 999 exact copies of it and mixed the original in with them. They were all put on sale Monday for $250 and sold out. MSCHF says the copies are an art work called "Possibly Real Copy Of 'Fairies' by Andy Warhol." MSCHF has posted a video showing how the copies are made: a robotic arm with a pen makes the drawings, which are then put through an accelerated artificial aging process with light, heat, pressure and moisture. Then the Warhol Foundation seal and annotations in pencil are manually replicated, MSCHF member Kevin Wiesner said in an email to AFP.
VISUAL ART
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carnegie Museum of Art welcomes new contemporary art curator Liz Park

The Carnegie Museum of Art has named Liz Park as its new Richard Armstrong Curator of Contemporary Art. Park comes to the museum from the University at Buffalo Art Galleries, State University of New York, where she was curator of exhibitions. Park has a previous link to the institution in...
CARNEGIE, PA
Cape Gazette

Art league salon to focus on contemporary collecting Nov. 16

In the spirit of the fashionable Parisian gatherings of the 17th century, the Rehoboth Art League will present its latest salon from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, featuring the contemporary artwork of collector Cliff Diver. The salon will take place at Diver’s stunning Lewes property, where ticket holders...
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
juxtapoz.com

Radio Juxtapoz ep 075: Ken Harman on 10 Years of Hashimoto Contemporary and Spoke Art

Longevity in the art world is something we take for granted, whether it's Juxtapoz at 28 years old or printmakers who perfect their craft for decades. It was refreshing to speak with Spoke Art Gallery and Hashimoto Contemporary's Ken Harman on his 10-year anniversary as a gallery owner, just as he opened a gallery in his third city in America. Now with spaces in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, with a roster of artists that stretches across the world, it's been a busy decade for Harman and his team, and the pandemic only expanded what his gallery reputation means to his collector and artist roster.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Atta Kwami: Painter whose bold works brought African art to a global stage

Atta Kwami’s bold and colourful work, which drew on influences from his Ghanian heritage, helped create space for other African artists to be recognised on the global stage. His vibrant paintings can be found in major collections throughout the world including the British Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, the national museums of Ghana and Kenya, the National Museum of African Art in Washington, DC and both the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Brooklyn Museum in New York. Throughout his career, he also won countless awards and honours. Most recently, he was awarded the 2021 Maria Lassnig Prize receiving a €50,000...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event

An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event. For 10 days, Berlin's abandoned International Congress Centre (ICC) was transformed into a stage for performance, acrobatic and visual arts, films, concerts and talks during Berliner Festspiele's "The Sun Machine Is Coming Down" event. The 1970s futuristic building that remained closed for the last seven years provided the framework for a multi-layered experience, illustrating its potential for reactivation and adaptive reuse.
MUSEUMS
umn.edu

Sharing her perspective on African American art

Early this year, Starasea Nidiala Camara capitalized on an incredible opportunity—curating an exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) titled “In the Presence of Our Ancestors: Southern Perspectives in African American Art,” which runs through Nov. 28. Camara is a fourth-year student in the College of Liberal Arts completing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy