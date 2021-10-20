CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hacking tool linked with Russian crime ring used in Sinclair ransomware attack, analysts say

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN Business
CNN
 7 days ago

Washington DC (CNN Business) — The hacking tool used in a ransomware attack that disrupted programming at Sinclair Broadcast Group is similar to malicious code previously used by a Russian crime group sanctioned by the US government, according to a security researcher who has viewed the ransom note. The...

MarketWatch

Sinclair Broadcast says it is investigating ransomware attack that took data from its networks, shares down 1.5% premarket

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares slid 1.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the operator of TV stations said it is investigating a potential cybersecurity incident. The Baltimore, Md.-based Sinclair said it has identified that certain servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware and that some of its networks were disrupted and data was taken. The company is working to determine what information the taken data contained and will take actions as appropriate. "Promptly upon detection of the security event, senior management was notified, and the company implemented its incident response plan, took measures to contain the incident, and launched an investigation," the company said in a statement. "Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals were engaged. The Company also notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies." For now, the company said the incident has disrupted parts of its business, including the provision of local ads to local broadcast stations on behalf of clients. It is working to restore operations. It's too early to say if the incident will have a material impact on financial results. Shares are down 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
fox35orlando.com

Sinclair ransomware attack: Media company says it suffered data breach

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it's suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained. The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.
The Hollywood Reporter

Local TV Programming Disrupted as Sinclair Hit by Ransomware Attack

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, resulting in dozens of local newscasts and other programming being pulled off the air Sunday and Monday. Sinclair is one of the largest owners of local TV stations in the U.S., operating 184 stations in 86 markets. The incident began on Sunday, with a source saying that emails and corporate phone lines were also taken down, complicating the incident further. “On October 17, 2021, the Company identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and that certain office and operational networks were disrupted....
insideradio.com

Former Seattle Radio Stations Also Affected By Ransomware Attack On Sinclair.

A ransomware attack that hit Sinclair Broadcast Group TV stations also affected the company’s former radio assets in Seattle. The online streams of news KOMO-AM/FM (100/97.7), hot AC “Star 101.5” KPLZ and talk KVI (570) are currently down, or working intermittently. Published reports say that KOMO was airing a replays of talk show programming on Sunday afternoon instead of its regular news format, while KPLZ had some segments of silence and issues with the on-air automation system.
The Verge

Sinclair TV stations experienced a massive outage during ransomware attack

Sinclair, the broadcast group that runs some of the most popular local channels across the US, experienced a nationwide outage during a ransomware attack on October 16th (via The Record). Viewers initially were informed technical difficulties caused the disruption, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission published a filing from Sinclair two days later, identifying ransomware as the source of the outage.
clevelandstar.com

Sinclair nationwide tv network shut down by ransomware attack

An outage on 16th October that affected Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates many local TV stations across the U.S., was due to a ransomware attack. The attack prevented Sinclair from broadcasting local news, sports and other scheduled content. Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, affecting some high-profile companies this year,...
