CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why does the Saints offense rank last in the NFL in explosive plays?

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pEWK_0cXKwZHR00

The New Orleans Saints offense hasn’t quite lit up the scoreboard like we expected it to once Jameis Winston took over. Winston has largely played it safe, avoiding turnover-worthy plays and hesitating to pull the trigger on passes deep downfield. It’s helped the Saints achieve a 3-2 record but it’s also limited the offense by compounding with some other issues.

Let’s focus on the passing game first. The Saints played their first five games without their two best wide receivers, which limited what they could get going downfield. That hurt Winston’s confidence in the weapons he had to work with, which led to him passing on some potentially big gains.

It’s taken some situations where the receiver was just too obviously open (see: Deonte Harris scoring a touchdown reception from 72 yards out) or the down-and-distance was too desperate (both of Winston’s interceptions against the Carolina Panthers come to mind, but so does Marquez Callaway’s Hail Mary touchdown catch) for Winston to air it out routinely.

Of the nine explosive plays New Orleans has created through the air (defined as receptions of 20-plus yards), Harris and Callaway have each caught two, while wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Ty Montgomery, tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, and running back Alvin Kamara have each accounted for one.

Getting better players back from injuries — effectively rebuilding the top of the depth chart — should do a lot to help. Michael Thomas had 13 such grabs last season despite his injury and Taysom Hill filling in for Drew Brees. Tre’Quan Smith had 14 under similar circumstances.

As for the pair of explosive runs (gaining at least 15 yards): Kamara found one on a 23-yard touchdown dash, while Jameis Winston scrambled for 15 yards. The Saints have picked up 629 rushing yards on 156 attempts at a good, not great, pace of 4.03 yards per carry. It’s made for tough sledding while Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead, and at times Andrus Peat have been out of the lineup. Getting everyone back to good health and paving the way should help New Orleans get back to their usual standards, where they’ve averaged 4.6 and 4.3 yards per attempt the last two years.

But it isn’t just that the Saints aren’t creating enough yards before contact at the line of scrimmage. They’ve cultivated athletes who excel at getting out to the perimeter and paving the way for stretch runs and tosses to spring runners into the open field, and so far those guys haven’t been available. Neither have valuable second-level blockers like tight end Nick Vannett, who was explicitly brought in for that role.

Hopefully the offense gets back to full strength soon — or, well, finally comes close to full strength. We really haven’t seen it in action this year. Maybe that’s what Winston needs to really shift gears and command the offense with greater success.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Jameis Winston yells at Tre’Quan Smith after play

Jameis Winston was heated with teammate Tre’Quan Smith after a failed third-down play in the fourth quarter on Monday night. Winston’s New Orleans Saints were tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a 3rd-and-12 situation and sent four receivers out on a pass play. Winston’s pass was batted down, and the Saints ended up punting.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints lose 2 Pro Bowlers for rest of season

The New Orleans Saints have marched to a solid 4-2 record this season, but might have to soldier on without two key players due to injury. Saints placekicker Wil Lutz and starting guard Andrus Peat, both Pro Bowlers for the team, are likely to miss the rest of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Bal#Dal Lv#Tb#Sf#Atl#Chi#Nflmatchup#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Notable Offensive Lineman

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly set to add some depth to their interior offensive line in the form of former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp. Lamp, who started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2020, was a second-round pick back in 2017. However, he missed his entire rookie season because of a torn ACL and then played in only nine games combined in 2019 and 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Suffered Major Injury Blow Monday Night

The New Orleans Saints narrowly escaped Seattle with a victory over the Seahawks on Monday night, but the team didn’t come out completely unscathed. In the wake of the win, the Saints discovered that they may be losing an offensive lineman for the rest of the season. According to NFL...
NFL
CBS Boston

Seahawks Probably Wish They Went With Cam Newton Over Geno Smith

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Geno Smith has gotten two real opportunities to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The first time, in 2013-14 with the Jets, he was extremely bad. In round two, over the past few weeks with the Seahawks, he’s been better than he used to be … but still pretty bad. As a result, the Seahawks are 2-5, and their season is effectively over, done in by a Russell Wilson finger injury and a poor plan at backup quarterback. It makes you wonder if the Seahawks wouldn’t have been better off pursuing Cam Newton. Or maybe it...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Bye Report: Offensive Statistics

The New Orleans Saints are one of four teams on a bye this weekend, joining the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. It’s the first bye on the 17-game NFL schedule this season. Normally, a later bye is more beneficial for a team to stay fresh down...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints take a step forward in Week 6 NFL power rankings

A big win on the road with a shorthanded roster will do a lot to raise your profile. That’s what the New Orleans Saints experienced in this week’s update to NFL power rankings across the league’s media landscape, jumping from an average position of 16.8 last week (coming off the heels of their upset loss at home to the Giants) up to 12.8, their second-best placement of the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy