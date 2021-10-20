CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers DE Cam Heyward tops competition as PFF’s highest-graded defender

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Ladies and gentlemen, your highest-graded defender through six weeks in the 2021 NFL season is none other than Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward.

Heyward’s overall grade, per Pro Football Focus, is 92.3. PFF breaks it down like this:

With 21 tackles (three for loss), 13 stops and a forced fumble, Heyward grades at 91.5 against the run (118 snaps).

In pass-rush duty, Heyward grades at 84.4 with 24 pressures generated (two sacks, one hit, 21 hurries).

What’s equally as impressive is that Heyward beat out Aaron Donald, who was named 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in four seasons.

Donald is already favored to win the coveted distinction in 2021. Wouldn’t it be great if Heyward — a household name only in Pittsburgh — was named 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year?! Heyward has certainly been deserving not only this season but the last two.

Yes, I know I’m dreaming.

Check out the best pics of Steelers RB Najee Harris through first 6 weeks

