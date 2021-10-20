CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears, Louis Vuitton, Bape x Readymade, Supreme, and More

By Lei Takanashi
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYep, Halloween is nearly one week away. And who actually wants to spend their hard earned money on a costume when you can just finesse one with a...

www.complex.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 To Release In “Dark Iris” Come Summer 2022

Red, blue, and the like are common among Air Jordan 3 appearances, the two appearing as frequent as “Cement Grey.” But here — aside from the latter — the silhouette opts for new colors, applying “Dark Iris” where the two primaries would dress typically. And despite the slight twist, the...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
E! News

See Steve Jobs' Youngest Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Her dad preferred black turtlenecks, but we're pretty sure he'd have loved seeing Eve Jobs in neon green. The youngest daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs made her big runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 30. The model, 23, claimed the catwalk during Coperni's Spring 2022 runway show, rocking a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses. She appeared alongside supermodel regulars including Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
Footwear News

Lizzo Has a High-Fashion Moment in a Dramatic 3D Floral Dress With Square-Toe Boots

Lizzo is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. And on Monday, she dressed to turn heads in an ethereal gown by designer Thom Browne. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker showed off a flowing, floral-embellished cape dress in various shades of gray. The floor-length frock, which fastened down the front, appeared at the sought-after American designer’s spring ’22 presentation last month and includes a matching headpiece. In a video, the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper can be seen walking down her home’s steps toward a car while modeling the lavish look. Even giving the camera a little twirl, she...
Footwear News

Madonna & Maluma Show Off Their Edgy Style for ‘Rolling Stone’

Madonna and Maluma are kicking off Rolling Stone‘s third-annual “Musicians on Musicians” issue in edgy fashion. The two singers star on the first of publication’s four covers this week, kicking off the series with an intimate sit-down interview at a Williamsburg social club. For the photoshoot, the “Medellín” singers each modeled a mixture of bold attire. Madonna’s looks ranged from retro minidresses and bespoke cross necklaces to vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen coats and custom boots from Miu Miu. As for Maluma, the Colombian musician tapped his own mix of designers — think an Amiri leather jacket, Dior jeans, a Louis Vuitton suit,...
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.” The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps...
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle looks casual in denim jeans for latest appearance

Meghan Markle looked stunning in off-duty chic as she made her first public appearance since leaving New York with Prince Harry last month. The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, where she proudly read her debut children's book, The Bench. The best-selling novel tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
