CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BET Is Bringing The ‘2021 Soul Train Awards’ To Apollo Theater For The First Time Ever

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zxkF_0cXKwPSB00
Source: BET PR / Soul Train Awards

The 2021 edition of the Soul Train Awards has a new location.

BET announced the 2021 Soul Train Awards are leaving Las Vegas and coming to Harlem to the legendary Apollo Theater, now in its 88th year. This move marks the first time in the awards show’s 33-year history that it will be taped in New York City and will be one of the Apollo Theater’s first in-person events.

This year’s edition of the Soul Train Awards will continue to celebrate the best in soul music and television while recognizing the iconic dance show’s 50th anniversary.

“Don Cornelius’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture with one unforgettable night of can’t miss moments.”

“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely,” Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes added. “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards premiere on BET and BET Her on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm ET/PT, but will be taped on November 20.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee the annual show. Jamal Noisetteto will Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jessie Collins, who helmed The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime show and co-executive produced this year’s Grammy Awards, will serve as executive producer for the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Photo: BET PR / Soul Train Awards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
themusicuniverse.com

BET announces 2021 Soul Train Awards

BET has announced the return of the 2021 Soul Train Awards from a new location, the World Famous Apollo in New York. For the first time in its 33-year history, the annual celebration will tape in New York City, joining forces with the non-profit Apollo, now in its 88th year and widely considered the soul of American culture, for one of its first in-person events in 2021. Celebrating the best in soul music and the television show’s 50th anniversary, the Soul Train Awards recognizes the best in soul, R&B, and hip hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The 2021 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 28th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Returning to Host 2021 Soul Train Awards

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are returning to host the 2021 Soul Train Awards -- and this time, they're taking to one of the most iconic stages in New York City!. BET announced on Wednesday that the longtime friends and creative partners would be returning for their fourth Soul Train Awards -- celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic television show, as well as the best of current soul, R&B and hip-hop music, from industry legends and up-and-coming stars. This year, for the first time ever, the awards will be held at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
siriusxm.com

Rise up for an intimate hometown concert with Alicia Keys at the iconic Apollo Theater

Get into an Empire State of mind as 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alicia Keys returns to her hometown, New York City, to perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem for a special, intimate, and exclusive invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on November 11 as part of SiriusXM the Small Stage Series. The performance will air on Heart & Soul (Ch. 48) on November 16 at 6pm ET, as well as in its entirety on Alicia Keys’ exclusive SiriusXM channel Alicia Keys Radio via satellite (Ch. 48) and on the SXM App on December 10 at 8pm ET and PT.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
BET

Glitter And Glamour!: See The Shimmery Suits And Jaw-Dropping Sequin Evening Gowns That Wowed Us At The Soul Train Awards

Bring on the glitter and glamour! We're not sure if you've heard, but BET is gearing up for the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which will be bigger and better than ever this year! In anticipation of the forthcoming festivities, we're going back in time and spotlighting some of the best shimmering and shiny ensembles spotted on the red carpet over the years. From sequin mini dresses to eye-catching suits, see the fashions that wowed us on the step-and-repeat!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer Jesse Collins to Be Honored by Save the Music

Save the Music Foundation has selected Jesse Collins as this year’s #MusicSaves honoree. The live-event veteran — a founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment who has spent more than two decades in the industry — is being singled out “for his achievements as a trailblazing executive and one of the most visible and successful producers in the industry,” per the organization. The award follows a banner year for Collins that saw him credited on such productions as the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Academy Awards, the BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, the Soul Train Awards and American Music Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Cornelius
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Soul Music#The Apollo Theater#American#Love Peace Soul#Evp Specials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Pepsi
HipHopWired

Snoop Dogg Mourns Death of His Mother Beverly Tate

Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his mother, Beverly Tate. On Sunday (Oct. 25), the legendary rapper and entrepreneur took to Instagram to reveal to his 65M+ followers the passing of his family matriarch. A cause of death has not been revealed. Snoop actually post a pair of tributes....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy