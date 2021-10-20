Asus Chromebook CX9 Review

The last time we saw a laptop from newcomer XPG was the XPG Xenia Xe, the company’s second foray into the laptop space. While it boasted strong performance overall, it was held back from greatness by a host of issues. Now, XPG is returning with its latest effort, the XPG Xenia 14 (starting at $1,099; $1,199 as tested), a thin-and-light laptop dubbed a "Lifestyle Ultrabook" by the company and geared toward professionals, students, and casual gamers. Our configuration is powered by an 11th Generation Intel “Tiger Lake" CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Overall, the laptop impresses, even if it's not the gaming notebook that the XPG brand and Xenia family suggest it could be. Look at it as a competent, highly upgradable alternative to premium business ultralights from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

