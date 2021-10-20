CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asus Chromebook CX9 Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's the HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, or one of many others, lightweight 14-inch business laptops are the mainstay of traveling executives. According to Asus, that goes for "cloud-first business," too: The Chromebook CX9 (starts at $749.99; $999.99 as tested) can slug it...

www.pcmag.com

PCWorld

Score this HP Chromebook for $99, today only

If you need a new Chromebook for lightweight tasks, it’s your lucky day. Today only, Best Buy is selling an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook for an insane $99. This isn’t a jaw-dropping device, but it’ll get the job done and the price is definitely right. The sale ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Central Time.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Here’s How to Right-Click on Chromebook

If you're using a Chromebook, you may notice you just have one trackpad, without any buttons. So how do you right-click to access context menus? Don't worry. It's easy to right-click when you need to on a Chromebook. Using the Trackpad. You can right-click even if you're using your Chromebook's...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

XPG Xenia 14 Review

The last time we saw a laptop from newcomer XPG was the XPG Xenia Xe, the company’s second foray into the laptop space. While it boasted strong performance overall, it was held back from greatness by a host of issues. Now, XPG is returning with its latest effort, the XPG Xenia 14 (starting at $1,099; $1,199 as tested), a thin-and-light laptop dubbed a "Lifestyle Ultrabook" by the company and geared toward professionals, students, and casual gamers. Our configuration is powered by an 11th Generation Intel “Tiger Lake" CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Overall, the laptop impresses, even if it's not the gaming notebook that the XPG brand and Xenia family suggest it could be. Look at it as a competent, highly upgradable alternative to premium business ultralights from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
COMPUTERS
yourchoiceway.com

Asus ROG Strix Scar 2 Review

Asus has updated its Republic of Gamers Strix laptops with a new narrow bezel design as well as a number of hardware upgrades including a super fast screen. Here's our ROG Strix Scar 2 review. Should I Buy The Asus ROG Strix Scar 2?. Our Verdict. The Asus ROG Strix...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Fresh Acer Chromebooks range from affordable to powerful

Popular Chromebook maker Acer is debuting several Chromebooks today, ranging from an inexpensive $399 Chromebook 514 on up to the similarly named $699.99 Chromebook Spin 514. Most Chromebook manufacturers typically offer processor options that include more traditional Intel Core processors, cheaper Pentium Gold options, and ARM processors from MediaTek, Samsung, or others. It’s this latter option that’s sometimes a bit confusing. How much performance do these ARM-powered Chromebooks offer, anyway?
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

How to record your screen on Chromebook

Recording your screen was not a straightforward task on Chromebook as users had to use a third-party app. However, Google took note of that and decided to solve this problem. Consequently, they solved this problem by adding a screen-capture feature. The new screen record feature is available from Chrome OS...
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Acer unwraps four Chromebooks and new Works with Chromebook accessories

Acer just wrapped up the latest next@acer global press event. This year’s theme, Made for Humanity, features a plethora of products to fit the needs of creators to consumers and everyone in between. For those looking for all of the new goodies from Acer, I’ll drop the full press release at the end of this post. For us, it’s all about the Chromebooks and Acer did not disappoint. Along with FOUR new Chrome OS laptops, the tech giant also dropped a few Works with Chromebooks accessories to add to the growing number of peripherals designed specifically for Chrome OS. So, without further ado, here’s what’s new from the Chrome OS department from Acer.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Hide Files and Folders on Chromebook

With the growing dependence on smartphones and PCs, it is natural to have concerns about your privacy. These personal devices contain private data that you would rather keep away from the prying eyes. Luckily, Chromebooks have a pretty simple way of hiding your personal files in case you have to...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
PCWorld

This Ryzen-powered Asus VivoBook can be your go-to laptop for $330

It’s a good day to get a solid deal on a laptop. OfficeDepot is selling a 15-inch Asus VivoBook for $330, with a Ryzen 3 processor and 128GB of onboard storage. The sale price is $160 off the MSRP and the deal expires Wednesday, though it’s not clear exactly when it ends.
COMPUTERS
Pocket-lint.com

Acer expands Chromebook line-up with 15.6-inch Chromebook 515

(Pocket-lint) - With Chromebook options already plentiful, Acer continues to expand the range of options available - principally with larger-scale devices, such as the all-new Chromebook 515 and its 15.6-inch display. It’s not the first Chromebook with a screen of this size - the company has an even-larger 17-inch model...
COMPUTERS
Distractify

There Are Tons of Different Ways to Play ‘Fortnite’ on a Chromebook Actually

Google has managed to not only become a major player in the mobile smartphone software landscape but in the laptop game as well. Chrome OS is the result of Google aggregating all of the data they've been acquiring from mass computing usage. The giant tech manufacturer has seen what people's habits are and have developed an OS that is bare-bones but also packs quite a few cool nifty features and surprises.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review: overpriced and underpowered

I can’t tell you how excited I was to test the Zephyrus M16. It takes the AMD-powered Zephyrus G15’s exceptional chassis and adds the two things I most wish that laptop had: a 16:10 display and a webcam. That sounds like a great package on paper, but there’s one other major thing that also differentiates the M16 from the G15: its Intel processor.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Hands-on with the Acer Chromebook 515: A toughened powerhouse

Acer is targeting tech enthusiasts and work from home types with the Chromebook 515, a fresh line of Chromebooks that offers plenty of power and workspace to get things done. Acer believes the Chromebook 515 is best matched with hybrid workers, techies, and even IT admins thanks to the highly configurable options and business-friendly features available to buyers.
COMPUTERS
mobigyaan.com

ASUS AiO PC (V241EA) Review

ASUS AiO PC (V241EA) Specifications. Display: 23.8-inch display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB Colour Gamut, Anti-glare protection. Software: Windows 10 Home SL (2004 version) + MS Office. CPU: Up to 4.2 GHz (Turbo), 11th generation Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7, 8M Cache, 10nm. GPU: Intel...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop, gaming monitors and more are on sale

We keep getting great deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the excellent ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop that features a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, ScreenPad Plus and Windows 10 Pro for $2,070 after a $230 discount. Another great option comes as the Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 Laptop that now sells for $1,649 after receiving an $80.99 discount. This laptop packs a 17-inch QHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GGB RAM, 1TB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Asus ZenWifi XD6 review: A middle child among mesh routers

Last year, the Asus ZenWifi AX earned a spot on our list of the best mesh routers money can buy after it tore through our speed tests, offering near-top-of-the-line performance for $450 -- expensive, yes, but still hundreds less than other high-powered, tri-band mesh routers with support for Wi-Fi 6. Asus followed that system up with the $300 ZenWifi Mini, a less powerful but also less expensive system that ditched the tri-band design, but kept the support for Wi-Fi 6 and added a second extender into the mix.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

ASUS TUF gaming monitors, PC components and more are on sale

You can currently take advantage of tons of deals over at Amazon.com. First up, we have several gaming monitors from Asus that start with the Asus TUF VG35VQ 35-inch curved gaming monitor that is currently available for $439 after a $40 discount. This monitor features 100Hz refresh rates, UWQHD (3440 X 1440) resolution, 1ms FreeSync, Eye Care, HDR10 support, and more. If you are not into curved displays, and you can live with 27-inches of screen real state, you can also get the ASUS TUF VG27AQ gaming monitor that features 165Hz, and it will also give you low motion blur. It is currently available for $329 after a $20 discount.
ELECTRONICS

