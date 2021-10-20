CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unmasked NYPD officers push passenger out of subway station after being asked to cover faces

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A New York subway passenger was aggressively pushed out of a subway station after asking a police officer put on a mask .

The unmasked officer was caught on video shoving the masked commuter out of Manhattan’s Eighth Street station and accusing them of being “disruptive.”

Andy Gilbert says that he regularly asks NYPD officers to mask up if he seems them flouting the city’s mask rules.

“Is it appropriate for officers to physically assault someone and throw them out of the station for asking them to follow the law? I would say no,” Mr Gilbert told CBS New York.

“I just take my phone out and I’ll, like, you know, politely ask them, ‘Hey, can you just follow the rules like everyone else and wear a mask?’” he said.

“The male officer there basically was playing dumb and pretending he couldn’t hear what I said. You know, he was saying, ‘Oh, I can’t hear you with your mask on.’”

Mr Gilbert says that he repeatedly asked the officers to cover their faces.

“He grabbed me by the collar and just started shoving me out the station,” he added

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter by @toriahall.

In September, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority started fining people $50 for anyone not wearing mask in the subway system.

And Mr Gilbert added: “Openly flouting the law, just sort of, it breeds disrespect for the law.”

At the beginning of October the NYPD said that 68 per cent of employees were vaccinated, compared to 76 per cent across the city.

In August NYPD issued a memo to officers saying that they all had to wear a mask “when interacting with members of the public” and while working around “public transport.”

An NYPD spokesperson said the incident is under internal review.

CBS New York

NYPD Commissioner Says Unmasked Officer Caught On Video Pushing Masked Commuter Will Be Disciplined

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s troubled by video of an incident involving two unmasked NYPD officers at an East Village subway station. The video shows the officers pushing a masked commuter out of the Eighth Street station Tuesday morning. The commuter, Andy Gilbert, says things escalated after he asked the officers to put on masks, as per the MTA‘s mandate. The mayor says it’s being investigated. “The commissioner said many times publicly, given the instructions, it’s up to supervisors to step up now. Just tell people, if you’re in the subway, we’re telling everyone in the subway, you got to wear masks, that includes police officers, period,” de Blasio said. “I think we’re better than that, I think the public deserves better than that, and frankly, I know the men and women every day are better than that, but that’s inexcusable,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Shea added the officers will not be fired, but they will be disciplined.
The Independent

The Independent

