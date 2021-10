If any New Jersey town could lay claim to Halloween, it’s Westfield, home of the Addams Family creator Charles Addams. But with the coronavirus continuing to bring real-life horrors on New Jersey since first haunting the state in March 2020, the idea of a typical in-person celebration this Halloween is still too scary even for a town that prides itself on its mysterious and spooky heritage like Westfield, which canceled its annual Halloween parade for the second straight year in 2021.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO