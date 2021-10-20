231 Ewing Drive

Luxury Cabin Nestled in the Mountains of Hardy County! You could fall in love with this Home just from the Views & Outdoor Living Spaces, a large two story deck overlooks the Mountains and a nearby Pond. Below is a covered patio that offers shade on hot Summer days & a...
Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for kid+-+G+Gs playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.
This classic colonial features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a first floor family room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert in addition to a spacious formal living room and separate dining room. Enjoy the roomy country-style kitchen overlooking the rear brick patio and private back yard. Attached is a two car side load garage and a huge unfinished basement approximately 1,189 square feet waiting for your inspired ideas. This home is fueled by natural gas and enjoys public water and a private septic system. The lot measures .61 acres and backs to a large wooded area. Both the main level and upper levels boast hardwood flooring in nice condition. The master bedroom is very spacious and shares an adjoining bonus room which could be used as a walk-in closet, office, nursery, exercise room, etc. There is also a separate walk-in closet and additional regular closet storage. There is also a private master full bathroom.This home has been owned and lovingly cared-for by the same family for many, many years. It's time to make it your special place to call HOME! Priced to reflect the option to make updated improvements.
Quintessential renovated Victorian DC rowhouse on the H St Corridor! Close to everything and walkable to all that you need. Whole Foods just two blocks away, Union Market, Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, Union Station, The Capitol and all of the nightlife H Street has to offer all within a 15 minute walk. On the main level you'll find an open floor plan with tons of light streaming in through the large front and rear windows, filling the soaring 10ft ceilings. A conveniently placed half bath is located just between the dining room and kitchen with it's stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs more light abounds as there are skylights in every room (even the bathrooms!) as well as an oversized skylight in the hallway. The upper level features three bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom in the primary bedroom and a second full bathroom in the hallway and the washer and dryer at the end of the hall to make doing laundry a breeze. The lower level is set up as an extremely versatile space with options for an extra living /play/exercise room, a wet bar, second set of laundry and a bedroom and full bath. Rent it out on AirBnB like many of the neighbors have and offset your mortgage! In the rear you'll find that each level has it's own private outdoor space with a two level deck and paved patio area. Enjoy drinks or coffee from your private perch no matter what floor you are on. In-bounds for the Ludlow Taylor Elementary School which is right around the corner.
Welcome to a beautiful property that has been lovingly updated and maintained. Everywhere you look you find high quality. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, subway tile back splash, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Notice the lovely hardwood floors on the main living area, the unique arched fireplace set on a wall of brick, and the new-antique light fixture in the dining area. Walk across slate tiles in the foyer and move to the welcoming family room with second natural fireplace. The bright and airy laundry room may make that more a pleasure than a chore. Speaking of chores, that comfortable home office or 4th bedroom waits for you down the hall. The full guest bath is light and bright with a handsome pedestal sink. Upstairs you're in for a treat with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (both with attractive granite and tile work). The primary bathroom features two showerheads, large square tiles, and stone. Did you notice the ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms plus the office? Besides adding comfort, these offer some energy savings as well. Energy! Yes, those solar panels will even out energy costs and help reduce your carbon footprint. LEDs and EnergyStar help with that also. Outside, grow some of your own fresh, organic produce in your own vegetable garden and help yourself as well as the rest of us. Grill those fresh vegetables on the freshly painted deck and patio. Handsome House is beautifully located as well. There is a Metro bus stop at the corner. Walking distance to Henson Creek Park, public and private schools, groceries, restaurants. Other nearby amenities: Giant and Aldi groceries 6 min, Metro 8 min, Census Bureau 10 min, Joint Base Andrews 10 min, Walmart 11 min, National Harbor (dining, entertainment, shopping) 14 min, National Airport 28 min, Pentagon 29 min, downtown DC 33 min, North Beach 49 min. There is so much to enjoy here. A true pleasure awaits you.
TBB. Photo is of a completed home with some modifications. Permits in hand breaking ground any day now. To be finished early spring. Featuring LVP throughout the entire home. Solid wood kitchen cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. Granite counter tops. SS appliances. Master bathroom with tiled shower. Still time to choose the finishes. Call listing agent for details.
Welcome to thislovely 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath update townhome in convenient Village of Queen Anne.Freshly painted and newly installed LVT flooring in foyer and kitchen. Kitchen has just been renovated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with new pulls, faucets and light fixtures. Walk outside thru newer soft slider and enjoy the maintenance free deck, made from composite material. Lower level has been fully finished with large family room, half bath, laundry/utility room and walkout to patio and backyard. Nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths on top floor. Freshly cleaned carpets.Very spacious --you'll love this home. Enjoy the pool next summer-included in your h o a fee.Washer "as is".
READ THIS: Large Columbia Heights Rowhouse - 2,633 total sq. ft. + renovated detached garage! The Seller was renovating for herself with a separate basement rental unit, but is moving out of state and will not complete the project. Phase 1 is the nearly finished 1,755 sq. ft. main dwelling, which spans the main and upper levels - 3 generous bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms. New appliances, ductwork + HVAC units, plumbing, flooring, cabinets, etc. Ceiling speakers throughout and bedrooms are wired for wall-mounted tv's. 2 skylights! Phase 2 is permitted and includes a separate 877 sq. ft. 2-bedroom basement rental unit and a roof deck. A Buyer could go further and have the two separate units condominiumized for increased value! On quiet low-traffic street 2 blocks from eateries and less than a half mile walk to Georgia Ave Petworth Metro Station. 1 block to Parkview Recreation Center. Easy street parking in addition to the secured garage. If you have ever wanted to renovate a Rowhouse, this is a tremendous head start! Financing options include regular FHA and Conventional, the Seller's Assumable FHA 203k renovation loan, a construction loan, etc. - happy to help! All showings must be in-person with the Listing Agent - please contact Max Grangien @ 2O2-731-8O81 with questions/to schedule (Saturday 10/30 preferred).
ESTATE SALE More than a diamond in the rough...this is a true gem, a dream come true in Shepherd Park. Spacious and sunny, a classic colonial with over 2700+ sf of interior living space. 3levels, #bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walkout basement and off street parking for 2+ cars. The perfect blend of original details and updated features. Main level: features a stately foyer and staircase, hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room and library. An updated eat in kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile flooring, walkout staircase to back yard and powder room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms, a rear screened back porch and a full bath. Lower level: is a large finished space with recreation room, laundry room, full bath, extra storage that walks out to a screened porch, patio and fenced in yard. One of DC's most established neighborhoods...conveniently located near main roads, shops, dining, recreational activities and more.
CUSTOM HOME w/ a PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS!! This incredibly private 5 bedroom 6 bathroom custom colonial feels as if it was clipped from a magazine. The back yard entertaining area boasts a paver stone retaining wall, stamped concrete deck off of the main floor, huge covered patio below , luxurious pool deck area, and a pool house equipped with a full bath! Walking up to the front door the first thing you notice is the wrap around front porch adding to the custom charm. Just inside you are greeted by an open concept w/ hardwoods that flow through the main floor. To the left a formal dining room and to the right a formal living room. Straight ahead you cannot ignore the custom staircase with floating treads. Step down into this charming family room that is equipped with loads of custom glass including the 3 large double windows w/ transoms. The fireplace is surrounded by two half arch windows and custom built-ins! Just on the other side of the see through staircase is the large kitchen with custom cabinetry, black granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large seating island. Step outside to find an amazing stamped concrete deck! Heading back inside, just down the hall from the kitchen is the home's main floor bedroom, a full bathroom & access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs the first thing you notice is the primary suite which includes tray ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, & a luxurious primary bath. The primary bath has ceramic tile floors, a large double vanity w/ a seat area, quartz countertops, a jacuzzi tub, & a large glass enclosed tile shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 located on this floor are split by a nicely sized jack & jill bath w/ a large dual vanity. Completing the upper level is a large laundry room w/ custom cabinetry & a built in sink. The lower level is ready for all of our gatherings/activities. The ceramic tiled rec room includes a custom wet bar, a projector screen media area, & a full bathroom. Just on the other side of the basement is another rec/den area with access to the patio, as well as, the 5th bedroom which has its own full bathroom. Just outside the basements 2 entrances, the covered patio leads to the large pool deck & the pool house. The inground gunite pool includes a diving board & an automatic cover. The retaining wall even has a built in area that houses the pool equipment. Where is the 6th bathroom? Glad you asked... its located in the pool house! The pool house is equipped with a full bath, refrigerator, and its own covered patio area. This back yard isn't complete! There is a great grassy play area with a playset and a large storage shed which both convey! What is this home missing?? The answer is nothing! Don't wait because this home is sure to sell FAST!
BAYFRONT! Wow, this view is everything. The "W" building was built with poured concrete floors, it has recently been painted and has new carpet in the common areas. There are 2 pools to choose from with one located in front of this unit on the end of the canal, waterfront. Also, unique to this building is a half bath in the primary bedroom. There is a brand new sectional sleep sofa with a new chair and ottoman. Private storage closet off of porch. This Location is the best in town. Enjoy the fireworks from the Northside park, you will have the best seat in the house. Stroll the common area dock, or take advantage of the Sundays in The Park with concerts, fairs and athletic competitions. Walk to all your favorite restaurants and the beach.
Panoramic views of the TPC at Avenel Golf Course abound from the sunny and high ceilinged interior of thisPrescott at Avenel Georgian residence in POTOMAC, MARYLAND. One of the newer homes in Avenel, this three story home provides fabulous entertaining spaces including a huge outdoor deck perfect for family living and todays entertaining styles.. The open floorplan allows for a sunny exposure in every room in the house. This home provides a total of 6 bedrooms and 5 full and one half bath. The main level offers a spacious living room overlooking the golf course, a generous dining room, a large open family room with fireplace and a cooks dream kitchen with island and breakfast room. The butlers pantry is conveniently located bewteen the kitchen and dining room. Upstairs you will find a stair hall worthy of another seating area, four bedrooms and three full baths along with an upstairs laundry. The owners suite includes one of the most well designed walk in closets along with a separate vanity area. The daylight walkout lower level is flooded with light and provides additional entertaining space with a wet bar and fireplace, along with two additional bedrooms and two full baths.A two car garage completes this home along with a cobblestone drive. Views of the TPC golfcourse are panoramic as if looking out over 10 acres. This one is special!
Fabulous Charles Village offering! This lovingly restored spacious beauty offers close to 3,000 square feet of living space and is loaded with original detail & charm. The main level offers an elegant living room, formal dining room & eat-in kitchen with newer appliances. Three bedrooms & one full bathroom on both the second & third levels and the unfinished basement provides great storage. Fabulous rear patio & two decks grace the exterior. Awesome details include period light fixtures, original & custom woodwork, gorgeous built-ins, stained glass, pocket doors & working transoms. Ample street parking & close proximity to public transportation. Convenient to to JHU shuttle and within blocks to attractions to Remington, Charles Village & Old Goucher. Boasting a walk score of 93, this is best of urban living. See today!
Spacious 3-level, brick fronted, end unit townhouse enhanced with bump-out on all levels! Private driveway with attached garage. Beautiful mature tree in front offers shade and privacty. Nice level yard backs to trees . Walk-in level features a spacious foyer, inside access to garage, large family room with roughed-in bath, and sliding doors opening to the back yard. The main level offers a generous living room, half bath, large open, light filled kitchen featuring ample dining area, island, pantry and sunroom/bonus room with sliding doors. Just add your deck and you have easy access to outdoors from main level to cook out, entertain or just sit and relax. Upper level features a large owners suite and walk-in closet, sitting area, and vaulted ceiling. The pivate bath offers dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower, Two additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, and laundry. Convenient commuter location within minutes of commuter rail and I81. Close by shopping, medical facilities, and restaurants. Call for your appointment today!
GREAT OPPORTUNITY, 3 LEVEL ROW HOME WITH BRAND NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED. REMODELED KITCHEN W/ CERAMIC TILE, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH W/ TUB, DECK IN MAIN LEVEL. BEDROOMS W/ CEILING FANS, ONE WITH SITTING ROOM. UPPER LEVEL W/ NEW WALLS, CARPET, FULL BATH W/ SKYLIGHT. Close to DC Streetcar (1 Block), I-295 (1 Mile), Stadium Armory Metro (1 mile) for Easy Commute Throughout the Region. Close proximity to Whole Foods (1 Mile), H Street Farmers Market (0.7 miles), 1 Block to Rosedale Community Pool, Recreation Center, and Library, Shops, H Street Restaurants and Nightlife! MUST SEE!
This rarely available Victorian home, is located on a lovely wooded street in 16th St. Heights. The welcoming Expansive wraparound porch and large deck is ideal for entertaining and socializing. This home has over 3000 Sq. Ft. living area. Enjoy the quiet , peaceful in back yard which can be accessed from the the first level sunroom or from the lower level entrance. There's also paved parking at the rear. The home is equipped with a paid off Solar Panels, 3.36 KW solar PV ; therefore, there's a huge saving on your electric bills. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. From the first floor, the curved stair case leads you up to the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Adjoining the primary bedroom is a spacious Office\ Sitting room . The Attic is fully finished one bedroom and lower level, one bedroom in-law suite has it's own laundry, kitchen full bathroom and entrance from the back. This highly sought after location is within walking distance to 14th St. Bus stop, pet worth Metro Station, various shops restaurants and Rock creek Park. More photos will be uploaded!!!!
This luxurious and innovative townhome, is custom-designed by the Wormald architects to reflect the needs of today's lifestyle. The popular Georgetown Collection, with its unique Tudor style brick front facades and wrought iron accents, provides curb appeal like no other. Homesite 212 offers beautiful designer selected finishes with an open, modern floor plan, featuring four finished levels, a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island countertop, and tall windows to allow natural light and brightness throughout. In addition, the floor plan in this home offers an entrance portico, a distinctive floating staircase, a signature "Tower Room" with a 12 foot ceiling, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths. Plus you will enjoy a fully finished walk-out basement, 5'x5' deck with stairs to the private, fully fenced backyard, and our popular rooftop level with indoor loft and outdoor covered porch and sky terrace. Excellent for entertaining. ***Don't forget Wormald's Lock and Go lifestyle!**** Model likeness, optional features may be shown. The EastChurch community is located less than one mile from downtown Frederick within walking distance of one of the most celebrated downtowns in our nation. Enjoy the Pre-Revolutionary War city of Frederick with all its rich history, celebrated culinary scene and hip arts venues only minutes away. Attractions for everyone.
Charming Expanded Cape Cod with unique features throughout. One of a kind! Beautiful. Stone work inside and out. Gleaming Harwood, stone, tile, and some carpet in the basement areas. Slate. covered front porch from French doors just off f the living room dining room combo. Gourmet Kitchen with stone countertops, and breakfast bar just of the breakfast room. Main floor family room and office with built ins through out. Laundry both the basement and the main level. Main level owner or guest suite with two levels and private bath and lounge area. Powered Room on the main. Upstairs 3 beds 2 baths. One of bedrooms is second owner's suite with jet tub/shower. Basement with wet bar, full bath, fireplace in lower rec area with sliding glass door to the step up to the patio. Spacious 9000 sq foot lot with 2 car detached garage and new wood fencing and maturing tree. Perfect Location just blocks to the metro, shopping, parks, schools and library. If you love a home with character and space, look no further. Not far from Amazon HQ2, Pentagon Row, Costco, Mall and more. Easy commute to DC for work or fun. Open October 31, 2021 from 3 to 7 pm with treat for Halloween!
Welcome to this hidden gem of a place to savor life! This little known court is set back from the Roland Avenue whose address it bears within coveted Roland Park. This 3-story house is one of 12 large, character-filled homes which exude warmth and maintain some privacy, but spill out onto a very large and open green for cookouts, parties or touch football. 4324 boasts a southern-exposed courtyard-style brick and bluestone patio with plantings plus dining space with a soothing fountain. It sits in the middle of the block as an end-of-group townhome. In all there are 7 usable rooms on levels 2 and 3. 2 are now used as Bedrooms, 2 as large offices, 2 as large Bedroom-sized Dressing Rooms, and 1 is the Sunroom. 6 could be used as Bedrooms if need be (4 without making adjustments); these sellers just prefer their current use. Main BR has a decorative fireplace and accesses the first Dressing Room via an archway/passthrough, as it might in a suite. Dressing Rooms have multiple custom closets, mirrored. One even has a closet devoted solely to shoes! The full Baths have each been newly and tastefully remodeled with only quality materials: wainscoting, beautiful vanities, lighting, ceramic tile floors and nickel fixtures. The bright white Kitchen with contrasting terracotta tile floor has an eat-in counter, plenty of prep space for those who enjoy cooking, a six-burner Vulcan stove/oven, a porcelain farm sink plus a bonus rinsing sink next to the dishwasher, new refrigerator, lovely built-ins and loads of storage! The Living Room is generously sized with lots of couch space for lounging, and then some for your guests. Exquisite crown molding and pretty wood-framed windows top it off. The Dining Room beckons you: a romantic dinner for two or a large gathering for many, with room left over for furnishings of your choice (and do check out that chandelier that conveys). The adjoining sunroom has new Thompson Creek windows with custom blinds to adjust lighting as desired. Half Bath is adorable and not always found in these homes! These sellers have stayed ahead of the maintenance game all along. They have REPLACED so many items from the boiler (note in the photos the streamlined Navien Energy Star/high efficiency model!) to the Kitchen sink, the Bathrooms, the front Porch columns, the 2nd and 3rd floor CAC handler & compressor, the gas fireplace insert, faucets, blinds, some windows, and parts of the sidewalk. They have completed extensive roof, gutter and brick repointing work. They have UPGRADED to 2-zone central air and custom closets, and have ADDED the entire Patio, a copper parapet cap, new light fixtures, a storm door, and have extended electric to the Patio and the Balcony. The entire list is available at the property. Clearly they have paved the way for you! FYI, there is an HOA within the block itself--ask agent for details. Please Note: sump pump has never been required, alarm system has not been employed, and the Garage, though it is being sold as-is, has no apparent issues: park or store! Come savor!
