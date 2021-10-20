231 Ewing Drive

Welcome to this hidden gem of a place to savor life! This little known court is set back from the Roland Avenue whose address it bears within coveted Roland Park. This 3-story house is one of 12 large, character-filled homes which exude warmth and maintain some privacy, but spill out onto a very large and open green for cookouts, parties or touch football. 4324 boasts a southern-exposed courtyard-style brick and bluestone patio with plantings plus dining space with a soothing fountain. It sits in the middle of the block as an end-of-group townhome. In all there are 7 usable rooms on levels 2 and 3. 2 are now used as Bedrooms, 2 as large offices, 2 as large Bedroom-sized Dressing Rooms, and 1 is the Sunroom. 6 could be used as Bedrooms if need be (4 without making adjustments); these sellers just prefer their current use. Main BR has a decorative fireplace and accesses the first Dressing Room via an archway/passthrough, as it might in a suite. Dressing Rooms have multiple custom closets, mirrored. One even has a closet devoted solely to shoes! The full Baths have each been newly and tastefully remodeled with only quality materials: wainscoting, beautiful vanities, lighting, ceramic tile floors and nickel fixtures. The bright white Kitchen with contrasting terracotta tile floor has an eat-in counter, plenty of prep space for those who enjoy cooking, a six-burner Vulcan stove/oven, a porcelain farm sink plus a bonus rinsing sink next to the dishwasher, new refrigerator, lovely built-ins and loads of storage! The Living Room is generously sized with lots of couch space for lounging, and then some for your guests. Exquisite crown molding and pretty wood-framed windows top it off. The Dining Room beckons you: a romantic dinner for two or a large gathering for many, with room left over for furnishings of your choice (and do check out that chandelier that conveys). The adjoining sunroom has new Thompson Creek windows with custom blinds to adjust lighting as desired. Half Bath is adorable and not always found in these homes! These sellers have stayed ahead of the maintenance game all along. They have REPLACED so many items from the boiler (note in the photos the streamlined Navien Energy Star/high efficiency model!) to the Kitchen sink, the Bathrooms, the front Porch columns, the 2nd and 3rd floor CAC handler & compressor, the gas fireplace insert, faucets, blinds, some windows, and parts of the sidewalk. They have completed extensive roof, gutter and brick repointing work. They have UPGRADED to 2-zone central air and custom closets, and have ADDED the entire Patio, a copper parapet cap, new light fixtures, a storm door, and have extended electric to the Patio and the Balcony. The entire list is available at the property. Clearly they have paved the way for you! FYI, there is an HOA within the block itself--ask agent for details. Please Note: sump pump has never been required, alarm system has not been employed, and the Garage, though it is being sold as-is, has no apparent issues: park or store! Come savor!

REAL ESTATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO