CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Dillons Run Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article$39,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: WVHS2000664. THE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN WILL SETTLE DOWN IN CHARMING CAPON BRIDGE WV. 30 MINUTES WEST OF WINCHESTER AND YOU DON'T HAVE TO DRIVE ANY FARTHER! PHENOMENAL LAND WHERE ONE PROPERTY HAS IT ALL, LOCATION & DESTINATION! DON'T LET ME TELL YOU, LET...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1032 Rimrock Road

TBB. Photo is of a completed home with some modifications. Permits in hand breaking ground any day now. To be finished early spring. Featuring LVP throughout the entire home. Solid wood kitchen cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. Granite counter tops. SS appliances. Master bathroom with tiled shower. Still time to choose the finishes. Call listing agent for details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5508 Keppler Road

Welcome to a beautiful property that has been lovingly updated and maintained. Everywhere you look you find high quality. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, subway tile back splash, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Notice the lovely hardwood floors on the main living area, the unique arched fireplace set on a wall of brick, and the new-antique light fixture in the dining area. Walk across slate tiles in the foyer and move to the welcoming family room with second natural fireplace. The bright and airy laundry room may make that more a pleasure than a chore. Speaking of chores, that comfortable home office or 4th bedroom waits for you down the hall. The full guest bath is light and bright with a handsome pedestal sink. Upstairs you're in for a treat with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (both with attractive granite and tile work). The primary bathroom features two showerheads, large square tiles, and stone. Did you notice the ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms plus the office? Besides adding comfort, these offer some energy savings as well. Energy! Yes, those solar panels will even out energy costs and help reduce your carbon footprint. LEDs and EnergyStar help with that also. Outside, grow some of your own fresh, organic produce in your own vegetable garden and help yourself as well as the rest of us. Grill those fresh vegetables on the freshly painted deck and patio. Handsome House is beautifully located as well. There is a Metro bus stop at the corner. Walking distance to Henson Creek Park, public and private schools, groceries, restaurants. Other nearby amenities: Giant and Aldi groceries 6 min, Metro 8 min, Census Bureau 10 min, Joint Base Andrews 10 min, Walmart 11 min, National Harbor (dining, entertainment, shopping) 14 min, National Airport 28 min, Pentagon 29 min, downtown DC 33 min, North Beach 49 min. There is so much to enjoy here. A true pleasure awaits you.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6113 Church Drive

Great location in Brandywine. Freshly painted, updated windows, siding and roof. Oversized parking area. Storage shed. Great lot with lots of potential. Listing courtesy of Re/Max 100. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any...
BRANDYWINE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Swallow Falls Road

PROPERTY ADJOINS THE GROUNDS OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND. Listing courtesy of Railey Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-27T15:54:32.907.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Capon Bridge#Pioneer Ridge Realty#Interact Monthly Payment#All Rights Reserved
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Garrett Highway

Wooded, 20 acres conveniently located only minutes from Deep Creek Lake. Approved 5 bedroom perc. Perfect spot for a vacation retreat or permanent residence. Only a short drive to schools, shopping, state parks and more. Call for more info!. Listing courtesy of Railey Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

41 Hickory Spring Rd

A great building lot with rock outcroppings and close to all amenities at Devils Knob. Listing courtesy of Wintergreen Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-27T15:54:32.907.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

929 Holden Road

This luxurious and innovative townhome, is custom-designed by the Wormald architects to reflect the needs of today's lifestyle. The popular Georgetown Collection, with its unique Tudor style brick front facades and wrought iron accents, provides curb appeal like no other. Homesite 212 offers beautiful designer selected finishes with an open, modern floor plan, featuring four finished levels, a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island countertop, and tall windows to allow natural light and brightness throughout. In addition, the floor plan in this home offers an entrance portico, a distinctive floating staircase, a signature "Tower Room" with a 12 foot ceiling, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths. Plus you will enjoy a fully finished walk-out basement, 5'x5' deck with stairs to the private, fully fenced backyard, and our popular rooftop level with indoor loft and outdoor covered porch and sky terrace. Excellent for entertaining. ***Don't forget Wormald's Lock and Go lifestyle!**** Model likeness, optional features may be shown. The EastChurch community is located less than one mile from downtown Frederick within walking distance of one of the most celebrated downtowns in our nation. Enjoy the Pre-Revolutionary War city of Frederick with all its rich history, celebrated culinary scene and hip arts venues only minutes away. Attractions for everyone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

555 23RD Place NE

GREAT OPPORTUNITY, 3 LEVEL ROW HOME WITH BRAND NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED. REMODELED KITCHEN W/ CERAMIC TILE, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH W/ TUB, DECK IN MAIN LEVEL. BEDROOMS W/ CEILING FANS, ONE WITH SITTING ROOM. UPPER LEVEL W/ NEW WALLS, CARPET, FULL BATH W/ SKYLIGHT. Close to DC Streetcar (1 Block), I-295 (1 Mile), Stadium Armory Metro (1 mile) for Easy Commute Throughout the Region. Close proximity to Whole Foods (1 Mile), H Street Farmers Market (0.7 miles), 1 Block to Rosedale Community Pool, Recreation Center, and Library, Shops, H Street Restaurants and Nightlife! MUST SEE!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOTS 63, 64 & 65 Wilderness Road

Opportunity! Opportunity! Opportunity! 3 Lots, 0.7 Acres Total. These 3 lots are only minutes to I-66 for Commuters, Minutes To Shenandoah River, Trails For Hiking, Skyline Drive, Wineries, Golf & More. A Short Distance To Town, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment. Listing courtesy of Weichert, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9369 Dunkard Church Road

Beautiful country setting! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rambler offers loads of square footage (over 2,000 sq ft!)- all on one level - and plenty of room to run, on a 2+ ac lot! Bright living room w/ hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen, spacious family room and primary suite. Split bedroom floor plan, w/ 3 addtl bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. Beautiful mature trees, rear deck and sheds.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

535 S Main St S

CHARM ON THE CORNER! THIS BRICK 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM COLONIAL JEWEL IS LOCATED RIGHT IN THE HEART OF KEYSER. BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL HARDWOODS THROUGH -OUT THE MAIN LEVEL AND COULD BE EASILY EXPOSED ON THE UPPER LEVEL. ALL WHILE THE LOCATION OFFERS CONVENIENCE TO TOWN, THE NEWLY ADDED FENCING ALLOWS FOR THE PRIVACY DESIRED BY MANY. CALL TO SEE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6531 Ridge Road

DON+GGT MISS THIS NICE 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATHS AND 0NE 1/2 BATH HOME SITUATED ON LARGE CORNER LOT!! OVERSIZED FENCED BACK YARD! ONE CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY LARGE ENOUGH FOR 2- 3 CARS! HOME FEATURES MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET, AN ADDITIONAL 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ON UPPER LEVEL! MAIN LEVEL FEATURES LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN/DINING AREA/FAMILYROOM AND AND 1/2 BATH! LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH, FAMILYROOM/REC ROOM AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA! UPDATES INCLUDE FURNACE, CENTRAL AIR, HOT WATER HEATER, ROOF AND LOVELY NEW BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN! BEING SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION!! EASY TO SHOW AND SELL!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

189 Olde Concord Road

Are you ready to have a house that you can call HOME!!! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 1/2 baths on mostly a wooded home-site with a setback from the road, and a paved U driveway around the back of the house. Imagine relaxing on your 12 x 9 deck with your choice of drink in hand. The home is built on a crawlspace and includes a Moisture Barrier. Some items that have been upgraded are New Windows - May 2019 - New Septic Pump with Alarm System - August 2019 - New Electric Hot Water Heater - December 2020 - Whole Home Water Filter - Change Filter every 6 months - External subpanel with 240 Amp Outlets - Gutter Guards - shed in the backyard and NO HOA!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1918 Greenhaven Drive

Well maintained condo with several updates. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living and dining rooms feature hardwood floors and slider leading to a 15x10 deck. Two spacious bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Finished walk out basement with huge family room for entertaining. Water heater replaced in 2018, windows in 2013. Condo fee covers the roof. Community pool! Easy access to public transportation and just a few minutes from downtown Baltimore. FHA approved.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10614 Tenbrook Drive

Welcome to this beautiful 3 Beds and 3 Full Baths rancher with two additional bedrooms in the basement with its own entrance.This house is priced to sell, the sellers have made the following upgrades: refinished the flooring, freshly painted, new showers doors, new bathroom sinks, lighting, and more.The rear yard is large and in adjunction with the Sligo Creek trail, the location is great within minutes to Beltway 495 and other main routes.Please follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines when showing this property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4511 Tipton Lane

Must See, Completely Upgraded Rambler - approx. 2,018 sq. ft. of living space. Gorgeous setting on 13,349 sq. ft. level lot with mature landscaping & manicured lawn. The perfect home for outdoor entertaining: huge deck with hot tub, 3 patios, fully fenced back yard, 2 side yards & front deck. Upgrades include: gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All baths completely renovated, including the primary luxury bath with 2-person soaking tub, glass & tile separate shower, double granite vanity, heated towel rack. Lower level has all new porcelain tile floor, Recreation Room with woodburning fireplace, additional Bedroom. Office, Laundry Room. New recessed lighting, fresh paint, new door hardware...throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Living room with floor-to-ceiling bay window. Off-street driveway. Note: rear property line is near the stone walkway just past the rear fence.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6012 Crescent Point Drive

A MUST SEE!!! Treat yourself to this private 5.28 acre charming oasis. This hidden Ranch is the gift that keeps on giving, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and almost 2800 square feet of living space. Includes an fully equipped kitchen, double sided gas fireplace, master walk-in closet, back deck for entertaining visitors or watching wildlife, attached 2 car garage with remote entry, 1300 square foot barn/ workshop, boat slip (#38 recorded with County) and so much more. Lower level isn+GGt completely finished (roughly 2175 sq ft) and has plenty of space to customize and make it yours. This water-access equestrian estate is located in the Twin Oaks Landing Subdivision, equipped with a common area, boat ramp for your boating needs and minutes away from restaurants, mini golf and Lake Anna State Park. Home is also approximately 45 minutes from the City of Fredericksburg with more shopping and entertainment and 20 minutes away from Louisa with local owned shops and small businesses.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Larkspur Lane

Tis True! this land abuts the fishing lake!! Lake of the Woods 'small' 35 acre lake commonly called Keaton's Lake; Located in a quiet & private neighborhood with Parkland, golf & water neighbors; close to boat launch area; This lake does have a public beach and can enjoy most types of water activities : lake motors must be electric ( not gasoline ) powered. Some days you feel like it's your own private lake!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

318 Bayshore Drive

Rare opportunity to own this 4 unit building with water views and 8 parking spaces. The property features two 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom units and two 2 bedrooms 1-bathroom unit. Each unit is metered separately, 4 Newer HVAC (replaced in 2020), washer/dryer, kitchen and decks. The top two units have one private and one shared front deck that can be easily made private. The top left and bottom right units have been renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, built-in Microwave, garbage disposal and electrical. In 2020 the roof was replaced, new vinyl siding, hot water heaters, HVAC system, parking lot and decks. Showings are by appointment. 24-hour notice required.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

718 N High Street

NEW LISTING! This adorable all brick rancher is ready for you to move right in!! 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, wood floors, full basement with a finished man cave! (The man cave is painted dark gray...it's not purple). Fenced rear yard AND this property qualifies for a USDA loan! SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy