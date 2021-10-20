CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
14874 Robinhood Circle

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterior townhome in Sherwood Manor. Two primary bedroom suites each have their own private bathroom and an extra half-bath on main level. Eat-in kitchen with tile backsplash and tile floors has ample countertop and cabinet space. Laundry...

3008 S Columbus Street , A2

Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
401 S Ann Street

ARV 500-520kAll permits and plans conveyCHAP approved and eligible so next buyer welcomed to reapply and receive creditFloor Layout drawings and plans w/ buildout expanding sq footage approved and conveying as wellPerfect for end buyer to force appreciated and created Instant equity and live in Fed Hill to fully renovated to their specificationAlso great Fix and Flip for an Investor's for next project.
6113 Church Drive

Great location in Brandywine. Freshly painted, updated windows, siding and roof. Oversized parking area. Storage shed. Great lot with lots of potential. Listing courtesy of Re/Max 100. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any...
520 Mentor Avenue

Beautifully renovated home with renovated bathrooms, kitchen , bedrooms. New HVAC, new appliances, new water heater, new roof, new gutter, new windows , new washer an dryer. Listing courtesy of Spring Hill Real Estate, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
19600 Peach Tree Road

One acre lot, prior had a house that was removed by prior owner, buyer responsible for all information regarding counties guideline to built new home, please do not call for any information regarding survey, plat etc.... we do not have any of this information, buyer(s) needs to verify all the information related to building in this lot. new homes in the area selling over 1M+, great school district, great location. Seller is related to listing agent. seller does not review any offers without POF.
5508 Keppler Road

Welcome to a beautiful property that has been lovingly updated and maintained. Everywhere you look you find high quality. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, subway tile back splash, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Notice the lovely hardwood floors on the main living area, the unique arched fireplace set on a wall of brick, and the new-antique light fixture in the dining area. Walk across slate tiles in the foyer and move to the welcoming family room with second natural fireplace. The bright and airy laundry room may make that more a pleasure than a chore. Speaking of chores, that comfortable home office or 4th bedroom waits for you down the hall. The full guest bath is light and bright with a handsome pedestal sink. Upstairs you're in for a treat with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (both with attractive granite and tile work). The primary bathroom features two showerheads, large square tiles, and stone. Did you notice the ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms plus the office? Besides adding comfort, these offer some energy savings as well. Energy! Yes, those solar panels will even out energy costs and help reduce your carbon footprint. LEDs and EnergyStar help with that also. Outside, grow some of your own fresh, organic produce in your own vegetable garden and help yourself as well as the rest of us. Grill those fresh vegetables on the freshly painted deck and patio. Handsome House is beautifully located as well. There is a Metro bus stop at the corner. Walking distance to Henson Creek Park, public and private schools, groceries, restaurants. Other nearby amenities: Giant and Aldi groceries 6 min, Metro 8 min, Census Bureau 10 min, Joint Base Andrews 10 min, Walmart 11 min, National Harbor (dining, entertainment, shopping) 14 min, National Airport 28 min, Pentagon 29 min, downtown DC 33 min, North Beach 49 min. There is so much to enjoy here. A true pleasure awaits you.
203 125TH Street , 392W5

BAYFRONT! Wow, this view is everything. The "W" building was built with poured concrete floors, it has recently been painted and has new carpet in the common areas. There are 2 pools to choose from with one located in front of this unit on the end of the canal, waterfront. Also, unique to this building is a half bath in the primary bedroom. There is a brand new sectional sleep sofa with a new chair and ottoman. Private storage closet off of porch. This Location is the best in town. Enjoy the fireworks from the Northside park, you will have the best seat in the house. Stroll the common area dock, or take advantage of the Sundays in The Park with concerts, fairs and athletic competitions. Walk to all your favorite restaurants and the beach.
607 Rittenhouse Street NW

A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for kid+-+G+Gs playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.
1011 Timber Trail Road

This classic colonial features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a first floor family room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert in addition to a spacious formal living room and separate dining room. Enjoy the roomy country-style kitchen overlooking the rear brick patio and private back yard. Attached is a two car side load garage and a huge unfinished basement approximately 1,189 square feet waiting for your inspired ideas. This home is fueled by natural gas and enjoys public water and a private septic system. The lot measures .61 acres and backs to a large wooded area. Both the main level and upper levels boast hardwood flooring in nice condition. The master bedroom is very spacious and shares an adjoining bonus room which could be used as a walk-in closet, office, nursery, exercise room, etc. There is also a separate walk-in closet and additional regular closet storage. There is also a private master full bathroom.This home has been owned and lovingly cared-for by the same family for many, many years. It's time to make it your special place to call HOME! Priced to reflect the option to make updated improvements.
612 Otis Place NW

READ THIS: Large Columbia Heights Rowhouse - 2,633 total sq. ft. + renovated detached garage! The Seller was renovating for herself with a separate basement rental unit, but is moving out of state and will not complete the project. Phase 1 is the nearly finished 1,755 sq. ft. main dwelling, which spans the main and upper levels - 3 generous bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms. New appliances, ductwork + HVAC units, plumbing, flooring, cabinets, etc. Ceiling speakers throughout and bedrooms are wired for wall-mounted tv's. 2 skylights! Phase 2 is permitted and includes a separate 877 sq. ft. 2-bedroom basement rental unit and a roof deck. A Buyer could go further and have the two separate units condominiumized for increased value! On quiet low-traffic street 2 blocks from eateries and less than a half mile walk to Georgia Ave Petworth Metro Station. 1 block to Parkview Recreation Center. Easy street parking in addition to the secured garage. If you have ever wanted to renovate a Rowhouse, this is a tremendous head start! Financing options include regular FHA and Conventional, the Seller's Assumable FHA 203k renovation loan, a construction loan, etc. - happy to help! All showings must be in-person with the Listing Agent - please contact Max Grangien @ 2O2-731-8O81 with questions/to schedule (Saturday 10/30 preferred).
1309 Holly Street NW

ESTATE SALE More than a diamond in the rough...this is a true gem, a dream come true in Shepherd Park. Spacious and sunny, a classic colonial with over 2700+ sf of interior living space. 3levels, #bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walkout basement and off street parking for 2+ cars. The perfect blend of original details and updated features. Main level: features a stately foyer and staircase, hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room and library. An updated eat in kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile flooring, walkout staircase to back yard and powder room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms, a rear screened back porch and a full bath. Lower level: is a large finished space with recreation room, laundry room, full bath, extra storage that walks out to a screened porch, patio and fenced in yard. One of DC's most established neighborhoods...conveniently located near main roads, shops, dining, recreational activities and more.
Garrett Highway

Wooded, 20 acres conveniently located only minutes from Deep Creek Lake. Approved 5 bedroom perc. Perfect spot for a vacation retreat or permanent residence. Only a short drive to schools, shopping, state parks and more. Call for more info!. Listing courtesy of Railey Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
903 W 34TH Street

Sold as-is. Great investor opportunity! Call listing agent for access. Listing courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-27T15:54:32.907.
41 Hickory Spring Rd

A great building lot with rock outcroppings and close to all amenities at Devils Knob. Listing courtesy of Wintergreen Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-27T15:54:32.907.
Swallow Falls Road

PROPERTY ADJOINS THE GROUNDS OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND. Listing courtesy of Railey Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-27T15:54:32.907.
156 Raphael Court

Spacious 3-level, brick fronted, end unit townhouse enhanced with bump-out on all levels! Private driveway with attached garage. Beautiful mature tree in front offers shade and privacty. Nice level yard backs to trees . Walk-in level features a spacious foyer, inside access to garage, large family room with roughed-in bath, and sliding doors opening to the back yard. The main level offers a generous living room, half bath, large open, light filled kitchen featuring ample dining area, island, pantry and sunroom/bonus room with sliding doors. Just add your deck and you have easy access to outdoors from main level to cook out, entertain or just sit and relax. Upper level features a large owners suite and walk-in closet, sitting area, and vaulted ceiling. The pivate bath offers dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower, Two additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, and laundry. Convenient commuter location within minutes of commuter rail and I81. Close by shopping, medical facilities, and restaurants. Call for your appointment today!
1701 Poplar Grove Street

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! If you+GGre looking to add to your investment portfolio or just getting started look no further. 3-unit end of row town home. 1st floor unit is 1 Bed/1 Full Bath/Living Room/Kitchen. 2nd floor unit is 1 Bed/1 Full Bath/Kitchen/2 Spare rooms. Unit in basement has 2 Bed/ 1 Full Bath/Living Room/Kitchen. All units currently occupied, basement unit rents for $600, other two units rent for $650 each. Electric and gas metered separately, on street parking, sold as is.
704 Market Street E

SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! Move-in ready perfection. Freshly painted thruout, with radiant gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors thruout, including stairwells and landings. Updated bathrooms with sparkling ceramic tiles. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen island. Spacious elegant Living and Dining Rooms perfect for entertaining. Breakfast Nook walks out to deck. HVAC/Furnace (2019), Hot Water Heater (2019), Washer/Dryer (2019). Features 3-4 spacious bedrooms, Den, Formal LR & DR, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, and 2-car garage. Great Room/Loft on 3rd level adds tremendous living space. Two-car garage. Enjoy this awesome location for years to come. Easy access to parks, tot lots, recreation, community pools, schools, restaurants, public transportation, and everything the Kentlands & Lakelands community has to offer! Home Sweet Home. Welcome!!!
321 Avondale Ln

One of the last end unit Villas available in Old Trail Village! The new Chesapeake Villa offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Similar photos shown.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets,Painted Cabinets,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
6303 Sawgrass Court

Build your dream home on this half acre lot in the award-winning community of Penn National! Subject to covenant guidelines. Beautiful mountain views. No HOA fee. Pay for amenities and activities you want. Access to golf courses, clubhouse, pool, tennis court, hiking trails, social clubs, and so much more!. Listing...
