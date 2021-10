The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official after months of leaks and speculations. The two flagship phones from Google come with the new Tensor chip custom-built for the Pixel 6 series along with refreshed camera hardware. Google has finally managed to produce a true flagship phone with competitive specs and features across all departments. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, we urge you to check out the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals before buying the phone. If you’ve already placed your order, you might want to get a case to protect your brand new phone. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have glass backs so it’s wise to protect the phones with a good case. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases that you can buy across various categories.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO