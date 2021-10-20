429 Madison Street NE

Location, location, location! This home has the best location and view! A wall of windows on all three levels frames a sweeping and spectacular view of the lake visible throughout the living spaces! Start your day on the upper deck with a warm mug enjoying long lake views while watching for blue and green herons, osprey, hummingbirds, and even an occasional eagle. The large lower deck and dock boat gives you instant access to Lake Thoreau and its inviting and friendly "lake life." This masterpiece features 3 beds and 3.5 baths that are spread across a sprawling 2812 finished sq ft. Inside is a spacious, open floor plan featuring a cozy great room and a contemporary granite and stainless kitchen with recessed lighting and plenty of cabinets for storage. It has rich neutral tones throughout. The home also boasts hardwood floors, a huge primary suite and bath, soaring ceilings, skylights, recessed lights, ceiling fans, two fireplaces, a large entertaining space, and a two-car garage. The owner+GGs suite is a true retreat showcasing high vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath with a brand new white tile master shower with glass surround, Moen Nebia spa shower, and an oversized soaking tub. The basement offers plenty of space for entertaining and recreation. Comfortably designed with a charming wood-burning fireplace, a full bath, and a laundry area. This can be easily converted to what fits your lifestyle. Walk out the front door and you're steps to Safeway, Starbucks, CVS, Red's Table, Cafesano, Flippin Pizza, Lakeside Asia, Crest Cleaners, and many other shops. This beauty brings you literally steps from a community pool, tennis, walking trails, and the South Lakes Plaza shopping center. A fifteen minute walk or five min drive brings you to the Metro with a selection of restaurants including Founding Farmers. A ten minute drive brings you to Reston Town Center with abundant restaurants, shops, an indie bookstore, and many activities. Overall, 1967 Lakeport Way is a great place to live! This won't last in the market! Call and make an appointment today!
Comments / 0