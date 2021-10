Looking for some knockout Halloween treats? If cheesecake and red licorice sound right up your alley, you’ll definitely want to keep reading. "Red Vines Spider Web Mini Cheesecakes is a recipe designed to be kid-friendly (or help bring out the kid in you!) this Halloween season," says Kristi Shafer, VP of marketing for the American Licorice Company. She urges fans to visit the special Halloween hub on the candy company's website for spooky recipes, giveaways, activities and more.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO