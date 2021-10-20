CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors in N.J. school plays might not need masks, Murphy says

By Rob Jennings
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like the Jets and Sharks might not have to wear face masks for the next high school performance of West Side Story. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that while his executive order requiring masks in school buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic still applies to school performances, he...

www.nj.com

