CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Does weight affect COVID-19 symptoms in individuals with mild forms of COVID-19?

By Wiley
Newswise
 7 days ago

Obesity is associated with severe outcomes among hospitalized individuals with COVID-19. A new study published in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Influenza#Overweight#Covid 19 Symptoms#Mph
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

These Herbal Medicines Prove Effective In Treating COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Shows

Several herbal medicine and supplement have proven effective in treating mild COVID-19 symptoms, a new study by Filipino researchers found. In the clinical trial funded by the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST), researchers from the University of the Philippines Manila found that lagundi tablets were able to relieve mild symptoms in COVID-19 patients without comorbidities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Researchers discover three teens who developed psychiatric issues after Covid infection and believe brain inflammation caused by the virus could be to blame

Three California teenagers have been found to have developed psychiatric symptoms as a result of COVID-19 infection, in what is a rare but terrifying side-effect of the virus many assume younger people are safe from. A research team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), performed case studies on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Omaha.com

'Helpless': Months after getting COVID-19, teen struggles with lingering symptoms

BOISE, Idaho — Katherine Sand, 16, plugged her nose, held her breath and walked down the field at the Boise High athletic complex, counting her steps. She was demonstrating one of the exercises she had been doing with her speech therapist over the past few months. Normally, people like her can go 80 steps before they have to take a breath, she said. The first time she did it, Sand — a previously healthy and athletic teenager — got to 13.
BOISE, ID
MedicalXpress

Even with mild COVID, obesity may mean worse symptoms

(HealthDay)—Obese people have a tougher time fighting COVID-19, even if they have a milder form of the virus, a new study finds. Researchers looked at more than 500 patients who tested positive for COVID but didn't require hospitalization. Teens and adults who were overweight or obese had more symptoms, including cough and shortness of breath, than those of normal weight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

COVID-19 booster shot eligibility expands to additional individuals and vaccines

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to follow the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning administration of COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters. Guidance is being given to entities giving COVID-19 vaccine through ADPH’s Health Alert Network and other educational resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

5,200 Kids With COVID-19 Developed Life-Threatening Mysterious Symptom

More than 5,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States have developed a rare but life-threatening symptom, leading scientists to search for the cause of the mysterious COVID-related inflammation. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 5,217 children who have tested positive for COVID-19 have developed the multisystem...
KIDS
deseret.com

The flu shot can stop these severe COVID-19 symptoms

A recent study suggests that the flu shot could protect people against COVID-19 symptoms. The study — published in the medical journal PLOS ONE — reviewed more than 37,000 patients who received the flu shot six months to two weeks before they were infected with COVID-19. The study found that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Latest wave of Delta-fueled COVID-19 affecting greater proportion of children

When Virginia – and the rest of the country – experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases that began in November 2020 and continued through the holidays, residents ages 20 to 39 exhibited the highest transmission rates, 0 to 19 the lowest rates. During the current surge (which now seems to be fading) there has been a shift. According to Dr. Brandy Darby, epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, newborns to those 19 years old are seeing transmission rates similar to those 20 to 39.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
MedicalXpress

Three teens with COVID-19 developed sudden severe psychiatric symptoms. Why?

Suicidal thoughts, "paranoia-like fears," delusions and "foggy brain" have been identified in three adolescents who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19. Now, a new study into their immune responses identifies a potential mechanism by which these symptoms emerged. The study, led by researchers at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WCNC

How does a breakthrough COVID-19 case happen?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Food and Drug Administration panel discussed emergency authorization of a booster shot for those who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and for those who got Johnson and Johnson's vaccine. Thursday afternoon, the panel voted to recommend emergency use of a Moderna booster for people 65 and older and for those at higher risk for coronavirus complications due to medical conditions or occupation and living setting. Friday, the panel will discuss Johnson and Johnson's authorization.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KVAL

Flu shot could reduce COVID-19 symptoms, study finds

Portland, Ore — Last year, there were nearly no flu cases in Oregon; it was unlike anything many health officials had ever seen. “Last year was completely unprecedented. I have never seen anything like it,” Dr. Paul Cieslak, with the Oregon Health Authority, said. But this year could be different....
PORTLAND, OR
Independent Tribune

Researchers using hard candy in study screening for COVID-19 symptoms

Ohio State University researchers are seeking volunteers to help with a "sweet" new study. Researchers are looking for about 3,000 participants to smell and consume a piece of hard candy every day for 90 days to screen for symptoms of COVID-19. Participants will log into an app to report which...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy