1858 Buck Harbor Court

Welcome home to this beautiful haven of nature, serenity and beauty found between Assateague North and Assateague South. Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous mature landscaping along the front walkway that leads to an open courtyard that you experience as you head to the grand front porch with all brick...
Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for kid+-+G+Gs playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.
Tastefully Updated 3 LVL Garage Town house in popular Paradise Subdivision - Featuring 3 Bedrooms, Updated 3 Full bath and 1 half bath with New Granite tops and modern vanities and fixtures, Lovely double sided fireplace separates Formal dining and Living rooms, Updated Kitchen with Granite, backsplash and new stainless steel appliances- basement rec room with full bath - can be used as a guest room - walkout thru garage. Deck off dining room and fenced backyard for your pets. HOA offers multiple sport courts, club house, exercise room - trails- Mins walk to/from Costco, Best buy , restaurants and shops.
CUSTOM HOME w/ a PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS!! This incredibly private 5 bedroom 6 bathroom custom colonial feels as if it was clipped from a magazine. The back yard entertaining area boasts a paver stone retaining wall, stamped concrete deck off of the main floor, huge covered patio below , luxurious pool deck area, and a pool house equipped with a full bath! Walking up to the front door the first thing you notice is the wrap around front porch adding to the custom charm. Just inside you are greeted by an open concept w/ hardwoods that flow through the main floor. To the left a formal dining room and to the right a formal living room. Straight ahead you cannot ignore the custom staircase with floating treads. Step down into this charming family room that is equipped with loads of custom glass including the 3 large double windows w/ transoms. The fireplace is surrounded by two half arch windows and custom built-ins! Just on the other side of the see through staircase is the large kitchen with custom cabinetry, black granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large seating island. Step outside to find an amazing stamped concrete deck! Heading back inside, just down the hall from the kitchen is the home's main floor bedroom, a full bathroom & access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs the first thing you notice is the primary suite which includes tray ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, & a luxurious primary bath. The primary bath has ceramic tile floors, a large double vanity w/ a seat area, quartz countertops, a jacuzzi tub, & a large glass enclosed tile shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 located on this floor are split by a nicely sized jack & jill bath w/ a large dual vanity. Completing the upper level is a large laundry room w/ custom cabinetry & a built in sink. The lower level is ready for all of our gatherings/activities. The ceramic tiled rec room includes a custom wet bar, a projector screen media area, & a full bathroom. Just on the other side of the basement is another rec/den area with access to the patio, as well as, the 5th bedroom which has its own full bathroom. Just outside the basements 2 entrances, the covered patio leads to the large pool deck & the pool house. The inground gunite pool includes a diving board & an automatic cover. The retaining wall even has a built in area that houses the pool equipment. Where is the 6th bathroom? Glad you asked... its located in the pool house! The pool house is equipped with a full bath, refrigerator, and its own covered patio area. This back yard isn't complete! There is a great grassy play area with a playset and a large storage shed which both convey! What is this home missing?? The answer is nothing! Don't wait because this home is sure to sell FAST!
Quintessential renovated Victorian DC rowhouse on the H St Corridor! Close to everything and walkable to all that you need. Whole Foods just two blocks away, Union Market, Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, Union Station, The Capitol and all of the nightlife H Street has to offer all within a 15 minute walk. On the main level you'll find an open floor plan with tons of light streaming in through the large front and rear windows, filling the soaring 10ft ceilings. A conveniently placed half bath is located just between the dining room and kitchen with it's stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs more light abounds as there are skylights in every room (even the bathrooms!) as well as an oversized skylight in the hallway. The upper level features three bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom in the primary bedroom and a second full bathroom in the hallway and the washer and dryer at the end of the hall to make doing laundry a breeze. The lower level is set up as an extremely versatile space with options for an extra living /play/exercise room, a wet bar, second set of laundry and a bedroom and full bath. Rent it out on AirBnB like many of the neighbors have and offset your mortgage! In the rear you'll find that each level has it's own private outdoor space with a two level deck and paved patio area. Enjoy drinks or coffee from your private perch no matter what floor you are on. In-bounds for the Ludlow Taylor Elementary School which is right around the corner.
ESTATE SALE More than a diamond in the rough...this is a true gem, a dream come true in Shepherd Park. Spacious and sunny, a classic colonial with over 2700+ sf of interior living space. 3levels, #bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walkout basement and off street parking for 2+ cars. The perfect blend of original details and updated features. Main level: features a stately foyer and staircase, hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room and library. An updated eat in kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile flooring, walkout staircase to back yard and powder room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms, a rear screened back porch and a full bath. Lower level: is a large finished space with recreation room, laundry room, full bath, extra storage that walks out to a screened porch, patio and fenced in yard. One of DC's most established neighborhoods...conveniently located near main roads, shops, dining, recreational activities and more.
This classic colonial features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a first floor family room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert in addition to a spacious formal living room and separate dining room. Enjoy the roomy country-style kitchen overlooking the rear brick patio and private back yard. Attached is a two car side load garage and a huge unfinished basement approximately 1,189 square feet waiting for your inspired ideas. This home is fueled by natural gas and enjoys public water and a private septic system. The lot measures .61 acres and backs to a large wooded area. Both the main level and upper levels boast hardwood flooring in nice condition. The master bedroom is very spacious and shares an adjoining bonus room which could be used as a walk-in closet, office, nursery, exercise room, etc. There is also a separate walk-in closet and additional regular closet storage. There is also a private master full bathroom.This home has been owned and lovingly cared-for by the same family for many, many years. It's time to make it your special place to call HOME! Priced to reflect the option to make updated improvements.
Welcome to thislovely 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath update townhome in convenient Village of Queen Anne.Freshly painted and newly installed LVT flooring in foyer and kitchen. Kitchen has just been renovated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with new pulls, faucets and light fixtures. Walk outside thru newer soft slider and enjoy the maintenance free deck, made from composite material. Lower level has been fully finished with large family room, half bath, laundry/utility room and walkout to patio and backyard. Nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths on top floor. Freshly cleaned carpets.Very spacious --you'll love this home. Enjoy the pool next summer-included in your h o a fee.Washer "as is".
BAYFRONT! Wow, this view is everything. The "W" building was built with poured concrete floors, it has recently been painted and has new carpet in the common areas. There are 2 pools to choose from with one located in front of this unit on the end of the canal, waterfront. Also, unique to this building is a half bath in the primary bedroom. There is a brand new sectional sleep sofa with a new chair and ottoman. Private storage closet off of porch. This Location is the best in town. Enjoy the fireworks from the Northside park, you will have the best seat in the house. Stroll the common area dock, or take advantage of the Sundays in The Park with concerts, fairs and athletic competitions. Walk to all your favorite restaurants and the beach.
Panoramic views of the TPC at Avenel Golf Course abound from the sunny and high ceilinged interior of thisPrescott at Avenel Georgian residence in POTOMAC, MARYLAND. One of the newer homes in Avenel, this three story home provides fabulous entertaining spaces including a huge outdoor deck perfect for family living and todays entertaining styles.. The open floorplan allows for a sunny exposure in every room in the house. This home provides a total of 6 bedrooms and 5 full and one half bath. The main level offers a spacious living room overlooking the golf course, a generous dining room, a large open family room with fireplace and a cooks dream kitchen with island and breakfast room. The butlers pantry is conveniently located bewteen the kitchen and dining room. Upstairs you will find a stair hall worthy of another seating area, four bedrooms and three full baths along with an upstairs laundry. The owners suite includes one of the most well designed walk in closets along with a separate vanity area. The daylight walkout lower level is flooded with light and provides additional entertaining space with a wet bar and fireplace, along with two additional bedrooms and two full baths.A two car garage completes this home along with a cobblestone drive. Views of the TPC golfcourse are panoramic as if looking out over 10 acres. This one is special!
Spacious 3-level, brick fronted, end unit townhouse enhanced with bump-out on all levels! Private driveway with attached garage. Beautiful mature tree in front offers shade and privacty. Nice level yard backs to trees . Walk-in level features a spacious foyer, inside access to garage, large family room with roughed-in bath, and sliding doors opening to the back yard. The main level offers a generous living room, half bath, large open, light filled kitchen featuring ample dining area, island, pantry and sunroom/bonus room with sliding doors. Just add your deck and you have easy access to outdoors from main level to cook out, entertain or just sit and relax. Upper level features a large owners suite and walk-in closet, sitting area, and vaulted ceiling. The pivate bath offers dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower, Two additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, and laundry. Convenient commuter location within minutes of commuter rail and I81. Close by shopping, medical facilities, and restaurants. Call for your appointment today!
Fabulous Charles Village offering! This lovingly restored spacious beauty offers close to 3,000 square feet of living space and is loaded with original detail & charm. The main level offers an elegant living room, formal dining room & eat-in kitchen with newer appliances. Three bedrooms & one full bathroom on both the second & third levels and the unfinished basement provides great storage. Fabulous rear patio & two decks grace the exterior. Awesome details include period light fixtures, original & custom woodwork, gorgeous built-ins, stained glass, pocket doors & working transoms. Ample street parking & close proximity to public transportation. Convenient to to JHU shuttle and within blocks to attractions to Remington, Charles Village & Old Goucher. Boasting a walk score of 93, this is best of urban living. See today!
SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! Move-in ready perfection. Freshly painted thruout, with radiant gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors thruout, including stairwells and landings. Updated bathrooms with sparkling ceramic tiles. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen island. Spacious elegant Living and Dining Rooms perfect for entertaining. Breakfast Nook walks out to deck. HVAC/Furnace (2019), Hot Water Heater (2019), Washer/Dryer (2019). Features 3-4 spacious bedrooms, Den, Formal LR & DR, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, and 2-car garage. Great Room/Loft on 3rd level adds tremendous living space. Two-car garage. Enjoy this awesome location for years to come. Easy access to parks, tot lots, recreation, community pools, schools, restaurants, public transportation, and everything the Kentlands & Lakelands community has to offer! Home Sweet Home. Welcome!!!
Location, location, location! This home has the best location and view! A wall of windows on all three levels frames a sweeping and spectacular view of the lake visible throughout the living spaces! Start your day on the upper deck with a warm mug enjoying long lake views while watching for blue and green herons, osprey, hummingbirds, and even an occasional eagle. The large lower deck and dock boat gives you instant access to Lake Thoreau and its inviting and friendly "lake life." This masterpiece features 3 beds and 3.5 baths that are spread across a sprawling 2812 finished sq ft. Inside is a spacious, open floor plan featuring a cozy great room and a contemporary granite and stainless kitchen with recessed lighting and plenty of cabinets for storage. It has rich neutral tones throughout. The home also boasts hardwood floors, a huge primary suite and bath, soaring ceilings, skylights, recessed lights, ceiling fans, two fireplaces, a large entertaining space, and a two-car garage. The owner+GGs suite is a true retreat showcasing high vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath with a brand new white tile master shower with glass surround, Moen Nebia spa shower, and an oversized soaking tub. The basement offers plenty of space for entertaining and recreation. Comfortably designed with a charming wood-burning fireplace, a full bath, and a laundry area. This can be easily converted to what fits your lifestyle. Walk out the front door and you're steps to Safeway, Starbucks, CVS, Red's Table, Cafesano, Flippin Pizza, Lakeside Asia, Crest Cleaners, and many other shops. This beauty brings you literally steps from a community pool, tennis, walking trails, and the South Lakes Plaza shopping center. A fifteen minute walk or five min drive brings you to the Metro with a selection of restaurants including Founding Farmers. A ten minute drive brings you to Reston Town Center with abundant restaurants, shops, an indie bookstore, and many activities. Overall, 1967 Lakeport Way is a great place to live! This won't last in the market! Call and make an appointment today!
Charming Expanded Cape Cod with unique features throughout. One of a kind! Beautiful. Stone work inside and out. Gleaming Harwood, stone, tile, and some carpet in the basement areas. Slate. covered front porch from French doors just off f the living room dining room combo. Gourmet Kitchen with stone countertops, and breakfast bar just of the breakfast room. Main floor family room and office with built ins through out. Laundry both the basement and the main level. Main level owner or guest suite with two levels and private bath and lounge area. Powered Room on the main. Upstairs 3 beds 2 baths. One of bedrooms is second owner's suite with jet tub/shower. Basement with wet bar, full bath, fireplace in lower rec area with sliding glass door to the step up to the patio. Spacious 9000 sq foot lot with 2 car detached garage and new wood fencing and maturing tree. Perfect Location just blocks to the metro, shopping, parks, schools and library. If you love a home with character and space, look no further. Not far from Amazon HQ2, Pentagon Row, Costco, Mall and more. Easy commute to DC for work or fun. Open October 31, 2021 from 3 to 7 pm with treat for Halloween!
GREAT OPPORTUNITY, 3 LEVEL ROW HOME WITH BRAND NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED. REMODELED KITCHEN W/ CERAMIC TILE, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH W/ TUB, DECK IN MAIN LEVEL. BEDROOMS W/ CEILING FANS, ONE WITH SITTING ROOM. UPPER LEVEL W/ NEW WALLS, CARPET, FULL BATH W/ SKYLIGHT. Close to DC Streetcar (1 Block), I-295 (1 Mile), Stadium Armory Metro (1 mile) for Easy Commute Throughout the Region. Close proximity to Whole Foods (1 Mile), H Street Farmers Market (0.7 miles), 1 Block to Rosedale Community Pool, Recreation Center, and Library, Shops, H Street Restaurants and Nightlife! MUST SEE!
This luxurious and innovative townhome, is custom-designed by the Wormald architects to reflect the needs of today's lifestyle. The popular Georgetown Collection, with its unique Tudor style brick front facades and wrought iron accents, provides curb appeal like no other. Homesite 212 offers beautiful designer selected finishes with an open, modern floor plan, featuring four finished levels, a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island countertop, and tall windows to allow natural light and brightness throughout. In addition, the floor plan in this home offers an entrance portico, a distinctive floating staircase, a signature "Tower Room" with a 12 foot ceiling, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths. Plus you will enjoy a fully finished walk-out basement, 5'x5' deck with stairs to the private, fully fenced backyard, and our popular rooftop level with indoor loft and outdoor covered porch and sky terrace. Excellent for entertaining. ***Don't forget Wormald's Lock and Go lifestyle!**** Model likeness, optional features may be shown. The EastChurch community is located less than one mile from downtown Frederick within walking distance of one of the most celebrated downtowns in our nation. Enjoy the Pre-Revolutionary War city of Frederick with all its rich history, celebrated culinary scene and hip arts venues only minutes away. Attractions for everyone.
Welcome to this hidden gem of a place to savor life! This little known court is set back from the Roland Avenue whose address it bears within coveted Roland Park. This 3-story house is one of 12 large, character-filled homes which exude warmth and maintain some privacy, but spill out onto a very large and open green for cookouts, parties or touch football. 4324 boasts a southern-exposed courtyard-style brick and bluestone patio with plantings plus dining space with a soothing fountain. It sits in the middle of the block as an end-of-group townhome. In all there are 7 usable rooms on levels 2 and 3. 2 are now used as Bedrooms, 2 as large offices, 2 as large Bedroom-sized Dressing Rooms, and 1 is the Sunroom. 6 could be used as Bedrooms if need be (4 without making adjustments); these sellers just prefer their current use. Main BR has a decorative fireplace and accesses the first Dressing Room via an archway/passthrough, as it might in a suite. Dressing Rooms have multiple custom closets, mirrored. One even has a closet devoted solely to shoes! The full Baths have each been newly and tastefully remodeled with only quality materials: wainscoting, beautiful vanities, lighting, ceramic tile floors and nickel fixtures. The bright white Kitchen with contrasting terracotta tile floor has an eat-in counter, plenty of prep space for those who enjoy cooking, a six-burner Vulcan stove/oven, a porcelain farm sink plus a bonus rinsing sink next to the dishwasher, new refrigerator, lovely built-ins and loads of storage! The Living Room is generously sized with lots of couch space for lounging, and then some for your guests. Exquisite crown molding and pretty wood-framed windows top it off. The Dining Room beckons you: a romantic dinner for two or a large gathering for many, with room left over for furnishings of your choice (and do check out that chandelier that conveys). The adjoining sunroom has new Thompson Creek windows with custom blinds to adjust lighting as desired. Half Bath is adorable and not always found in these homes! These sellers have stayed ahead of the maintenance game all along. They have REPLACED so many items from the boiler (note in the photos the streamlined Navien Energy Star/high efficiency model!) to the Kitchen sink, the Bathrooms, the front Porch columns, the 2nd and 3rd floor CAC handler & compressor, the gas fireplace insert, faucets, blinds, some windows, and parts of the sidewalk. They have completed extensive roof, gutter and brick repointing work. They have UPGRADED to 2-zone central air and custom closets, and have ADDED the entire Patio, a copper parapet cap, new light fixtures, a storm door, and have extended electric to the Patio and the Balcony. The entire list is available at the property. Clearly they have paved the way for you! FYI, there is an HOA within the block itself--ask agent for details. Please Note: sump pump has never been required, alarm system has not been employed, and the Garage, though it is being sold as-is, has no apparent issues: park or store! Come savor!
One of the last end unit Villas available in Old Trail Village! The new Chesapeake Villa offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Similar photos shown.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets,Painted Cabinets,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
