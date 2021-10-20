4104 Conowingo Road , #15

CUSTOM HOME w/ a PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS!! This incredibly private 5 bedroom 6 bathroom custom colonial feels as if it was clipped from a magazine. The back yard entertaining area boasts a paver stone retaining wall, stamped concrete deck off of the main floor, huge covered patio below , luxurious pool deck area, and a pool house equipped with a full bath! Walking up to the front door the first thing you notice is the wrap around front porch adding to the custom charm. Just inside you are greeted by an open concept w/ hardwoods that flow through the main floor. To the left a formal dining room and to the right a formal living room. Straight ahead you cannot ignore the custom staircase with floating treads. Step down into this charming family room that is equipped with loads of custom glass including the 3 large double windows w/ transoms. The fireplace is surrounded by two half arch windows and custom built-ins! Just on the other side of the see through staircase is the large kitchen with custom cabinetry, black granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large seating island. Step outside to find an amazing stamped concrete deck! Heading back inside, just down the hall from the kitchen is the home's main floor bedroom, a full bathroom & access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs the first thing you notice is the primary suite which includes tray ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, & a luxurious primary bath. The primary bath has ceramic tile floors, a large double vanity w/ a seat area, quartz countertops, a jacuzzi tub, & a large glass enclosed tile shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 located on this floor are split by a nicely sized jack & jill bath w/ a large dual vanity. Completing the upper level is a large laundry room w/ custom cabinetry & a built in sink. The lower level is ready for all of our gatherings/activities. The ceramic tiled rec room includes a custom wet bar, a projector screen media area, & a full bathroom. Just on the other side of the basement is another rec/den area with access to the patio, as well as, the 5th bedroom which has its own full bathroom. Just outside the basements 2 entrances, the covered patio leads to the large pool deck & the pool house. The inground gunite pool includes a diving board & an automatic cover. The retaining wall even has a built in area that houses the pool equipment. Where is the 6th bathroom? Glad you asked... its located in the pool house! The pool house is equipped with a full bath, refrigerator, and its own covered patio area. This back yard isn't complete! There is a great grassy play area with a playset and a large storage shed which both convey! What is this home missing?? The answer is nothing! Don't wait because this home is sure to sell FAST!

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO