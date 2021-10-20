CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okafor brace sees Salzburg waltz past Wolfsburg in Champions League

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStriker Noah Okafor scored twice as RB Salzburg claimed a precious 3-1 Champions League victory over VfL Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to steam ahead in Group G and stay on course for the knockout rounds. Germany's teenage striker Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring for the...

www.espn.com

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg’s young squad took a big step closer to reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Noah Okafor scored twice after 19-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi netted early to put the Austrian team on course for victory as it bids to reach the knockout round for the first time.
