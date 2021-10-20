CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, AL

Volunteer fire chief collapses while responding to fire

By Tom Ingram
 7 days ago

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The St. Elmo-Irvington Volunteer Fire Chief collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while responded to a trash fire off I-10 Service Road, according to a department Facebook post.

According to the post, Chief Josh McKeever was unconscious and not breathing when two other firefighters on the scene started CPR and were able to resuscitate him with an automated external defibrillator

McKeever is “in stable condition and doing well,” according to the Facebook post.

The department thanked everyone for “their support, well wishes and prayers.” The post also thanked the firefighters who resuscitated McKeever and the Mobile County EMS crew that responded to the scene.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

