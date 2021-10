This has been a pretty big month for Kingdom Hearts, and funnily enough, that’s got nothing to do with a new Kingdom Hearts game. It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Kingdom Hearts’ Sora would be the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and that went hand-in-hand with the announcement that the series would also be coming to the Switch. The catch? That it’ll come only via the cloud.

