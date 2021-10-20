Pixel 6 event recap: Android 12's release, Tensor chip, 5G and more

Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Unpacked 2 event. The official news today begin with press invitations from nonother than Samsung. Last night the company announced that they will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event like they did last year. This one will take place next Wednesday on October 20th, right after Google’s Pixel Event and Apple’s new Unleashed Event, more on that later. The invitation says that it will “open up new experiences for self expression through technology” which kinda makes it sound like we’re getting new hardware, but we’re entirely sure about that.. The video shows several squared color panels that come together to form some boxes with different app icons which could also hint to some software improvements, maybe the full Android 12 announcement, but given how a similar art was used for the Z Flip 3, it’s hard to predict. I doubt they’ll do an unpacked just for software, and if there is hardware, the rumored products seem to be delayed. I mean, if it’s not the S21 FE that apparently got pushed to December, then what else could it be? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO