Mel visited Rustic Buffalo Artisan’s Market in North Tonawanda. Rustic Buffalo is made up of over 110 artisans. John Pirrone, co-owner of Rustic Buffalo Market says we have come together and we created this amazing shopping experience. He says Rustic Buffalo has artisans that do glassware and do all types of signs, we have apparel, we have a metal artist and a concrete artist, any type of artist you can think of we have it, and it’s just the most amazing thing; it’s all eclectic and it is all home-grown which is what I love the most.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO