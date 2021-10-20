CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

How To Become A Better Coach

By Nicolien Dellensen
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about your manager or leader, do you feel like they support you? Are they strong guides? Great at empowering you and your teammates?. I personally love when my Sphere of Influence 360 clients speak positively about their role models – it gives me great joy to hear stories...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

5 Traits of Individuals Who are Super Successful

During my 25-plus years as a journalist, corporate communications executive, and entrepreneur I’ve had the opportunity to directly work and interact with some of the most successful people in the world. Whether it was a billionaire business leader, a hall-of-fame athlete, or former U.S. president—there are five attributes that all...
ARMY
Thrive Global

Leadership Edge with top athlete personal trainer Gunnar Peterson and Pulmonologist Dr. Rutland

For the Leadership Edge, I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Gunnar Peterson and Dr. Rutland. Gunnar Peterson is a Beverly Hills-based personal trainer to a wide range of celebrities and professional athletes. Gunnar is the former Los Angeles Lakers’ Director of Strength and Endurance. He is widely recognized for his expertise in functional training and his commitment to developing and implementing innovative fitness techniques. With over 28 years in the fitness industry, Gunnar’s dynamic approach, boundless energy, and sense of humor only add to the effectiveness of the experience his clients enjoy. With a client list as diverse as his training methods, Gunnar emphasizes strength training modalities that can be transferred from the gym to daily life and from training camp to championship game. He has worked with athletes from the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, USTA, professional boxing (male AND female!), and various NCAA sports. Many film and television celebrities have also sought Gunnar’s guidance in preparing for roles and have stayed on to become year-round clients, making him a cornerstone of their fitness regiment. Gunnar is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is a graduate of Duke University.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Role Models#Ibarra Scholar#Soi
Thrive Global

Effective Leaders are Always Learning

Learning keeps us thinking, striving, laughing, digging, struggling, and delivering. I’m always learning. I enjoy it. I want to keep my brain tuned, keep contributing kindly, and keep relevant daily. Both of my parents – rest their souls – suffered from dementia in their later years. It was frustrating for...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How to Become a Better Writer

The right content that engages your audience is key to success for any website. From biotechnology to the software industry, all websites now use content in their marketing efforts. It is easy for industries with big budgets to hire help to fulfill their content writing goals. So what about a...
SOFTWARE
tigernet.com

How much better

You're assuming that Dabo actually let him on the field...***. Can't really blame him much for that. And recall how bad Chase looked at Duke! Granted some of that was due to lousy supporting cast, but he was making some terrible throws and decisions to throw. Looks like a totally different QB this year at App State and glad to see him find success.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

How much better

You're assuming that Dabo actually let him on the field...***. Can't really blame him much for that. And recall how bad Chase looked at Duke! Granted some of that was due to lousy supporting cast, but he was making some terrible throws and decisions to throw. Looks like a totally different QB this year at App State and glad to see him find success.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy