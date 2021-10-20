Pet of the Week: Eren

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing...
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing...
(CNN) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff on Wednesday said the gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin during a fatal incident on the set of "Rust" fired a "suspected live round." Investigators believe they have recovered the "lead projectile" and shell casing from the ammunition that struck and killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide while Republicans insisted he rescind the directive. He signaled he had no plans to do so despite their criticism. The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate...
(CNN) — For a defendant to have a fair trial, there are loaded terms that should never be used in a courtroom. The Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is right about that. But the word "victim" is not one of them. And that's where the judge...
The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
Iran said Wednesday that by the end of next month it will return to negotiations to restart the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s deputy foreign Ali Bagheri made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union official serving as the chief coordinator on the talks. Bagheri...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof announced Wednesday he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a sheep and cherry farm. Kristof, who left the newspaper earlier this month, wrote frequently about the economic and social problems...
General Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, called China's suspected test of a hypersonic weapons system "very concerning" and almost like a "Sputnik moment," amid increasing tension between the U.S. and China. Beijing is believed to have tested the weapons system during the summer, but neither the Defense Department...
Comments / 0