CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health as a Freelancer: Dealing with Chronic Burnout

By Sofia Young
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it seems as though we’ve fallen into a funk that we are unable to get out of. Perhaps the pressures of work are getting to us, or maybe we’ve just become jaded and find it hard to motivate ourselves to keep going. Burnout is a word that seems to get...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Herald-Journal

Running good for mental health, too

It’s no secret that our country has suffered a mental health crisis since the pandemic began last year. Many studies show that anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation rates have all risen since 2020. This makes sense to me seeing as how we’ve spent more time being isolated, keeping our distance from people, and worrying about what the future will bring.
FITNESS
Creebhills

Daily Mental Health Practices in 2021

Whether at work or school, your degree of productivity greatly depends on your level of mental alertness. In other words, your mental health is everything you are from your thoughts and feelings to your self-esteem and overall performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancers#Burnout
WETM 18 News

Impacts of the Pandemic: Mental Health

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s the second October of the pandemic and Utica College’s Executive Director of Health and Wellness T.J. Lane about the mental health impacts this had on society. “I think that right now there’s more uncertainty, we want to have consistency we want to have some stability and when we start to lose […]
UTICA, NY
ABC7 News Bay Area

Get help with mental health issues

Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Using AI for mental health assessment

A study published today by an interdisciplinary collaboration, directed by Denis Engemann from Inria, demonstrates that machine learning from large population cohorts can yield "proxy measures" for brain-related health issues without the need for a specialist's assessment. The researchers took advantage of the UK Biobank, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive biomedical databases, that contains detailed and secure health-related data on the UK population. This work is published in the open access journal GigaScience.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Managing Pain and Mental Health Together

If either is left untreated, we may not experience the relief we deserve as soon as when both are managed at the same time. Chronic pain takes a toll on mental health. The constant discomfort, inability to find lasting relief and uncertainty about the future contributes to depression and anxiety — and can even make physical pain feel worse than it is.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Iowa State Daily

October mental health check-in

For Alexias Townsend, a junior in food science, this time of the year can become overwhelming. Townsend feels stressed by the combination of midterms, homework and preparing for career fairs, among other things. For students like Townsend, though, she can sense that she's not alone in this feeling. "I do...
MENTAL HEALTH
LSU Reveille

'Everyone I know is struggling': Students, mental health experts share ways to cope with burnout following midterms

As midterms approached, Colby Mitchell found it difficult to juggle his sophomore chemical engineering classes with his social life and extracurriculars. The stresses of a busy college lifestyle reached an apex when Mitchell had his first exam for one of his more difficult engineering courses and quizzes for several other classes to prepare for. On top of coursework, it was a rehearsal day for Tiger Band.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

World Mental Health Day

Green Ribbons symbolize World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021 Getty. October 10th—and every day for that matter—it’s important to celebrate World Mental Health Day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. This day and time of year has special implications for wellness in the workplace where mental health problems have escalated since the onset of Covid-19. It provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.
MENTAL HEALTH
etownian.com

Weekly Chirp: Masks and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes around the world. Online classes via Zoom, staying six feet apart and wearing masks have essentially made life the same. Because of the pandemic, many people’s mental health has been impacted. Recently, a survey was posted to the Jays’ App, Elizabethtown College’s own private platform of social media, to get the experience of the College community and masks and their mental health.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
duqsm.com

Navigating mental health in media

This column contains sensitive topics such as mental health and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, resources are available to help. Please reference the back page for resources and support groups. Over the summer, popular rapper Kid Cudi posted to his...
MENTAL HEALTH
KSN News

Yoga, Animal Therapy & “Peace corners”: How Kansas schools are dealing with mental health during the pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising levels of stress and anxiety, especially among kids during the pandemic, are prompting new efforts to improve mental health for students and staff in schools.  Some school districts, like Topeka Public Schools, are taking a variety of measures to make sure students and teachers feel comfortable and relaxed during the year. “We’ve […]
KANSAS STATE
royalpurplenews.com

Vacancies plague mental health center

Multiple resignations from University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) since the summer of 2020 have left the remaining staff with challenges as they continue to serve the student population. Mental health among young adults has become an issue of great importance on the UW-W campus, especially in recent years. Various...
WHITEWATER, WI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Resilience helps support mental health

Have you ever met someone you would describe as an eternal optimist? Someone for whom the glass is always half-full, who seems to let trouble roll off his or her back? Maybe you know someone whose positive attitude caused you to comment, “Wow, nothing ever seems to get you down!”
MENTAL HEALTH
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health seeks to prevent employee burnout

Spectrum Health was named a 2021 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program recipient by the American Medical Association for its efforts to combat caregiver stress and burnout. Spectrum Health is one of 44 health care organizations in the nation to be recognized for the program, which highlights organizations’ efforts...
HEALTH
Southern Digest

Spreading the Wealth on Mental Health

Mental health matters. It should be placed on a pedestal along with other responsibilities that you have in your life. Your mind runs similarly to your body, and you cannot go far if you’re tired. That’s why Southern University has the University Counseling Center as an option. The Center is...
MENTAL HEALTH
wemu.org

A2 mental health professionals offer support to others dealing with high mental health care demands

Lisa Barry: The demand for mental health care is at an unprecedented high fueled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, politics, racial and social injustice, and many other challenges. This is Lisa Barry, and in the Ann Arbor area, there are a lot of different mental health professionals offering services to help people. But what some people may not realize is that they need help and support as well. So, my question is who's helping the helpers? Joining us to talk about that right now is Dr. Sharon Gold-Steinberg, an Ann Arbor psychologist and co-creator of The Resourced Therapist. Thanks for talking to us.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Minnesota Daily

Michaelson: Midterms & Mental Health.

The first half of this semester has flown by, and we are already nearing the second most dreaded time of the year: midterm season. Midterms are never easy for anyone, and with the first round of in-person midterms since before the pandemic quickly approaching, who knows what we are in for. I don’t know about anyone else, but I am not prepared whatsoever, and on top of nervously watching deadlines get closer and closer, I have contracted the dreadful cold going around campus. So, not only do I have countless papers to write and exams to study for, but I also have had the energy completely sucked out of me due to this illness. This combination has definitely taken a toll on my mental health, and I am sure that I am not alone in feeling this way.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy