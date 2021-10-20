CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Season of The Bachelorette

Cover picture for the articleThe new season of The Bachelorette kicked off...

Us Weekly

Who Is Ryan Fox? 5 Things to Know About the Season 18 ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Accused of Pre-Planning His Actions

Standing out. Michelle Young‘s journey to find true love is just getting started on season 18 of The Bachelorette, but Ryan Fox has already made a name for himself. According to his official ABC bio, the 30-year-old is looking to bring “the perfect woman home to his family raisin ranch to enjoy the picturesque sunset of central California.” The environmental consultant also “creates lists for all endeavors he pursues, and that includes his love life,” a trait that has already seemed to land him in hot water with Bachelor Nation fans.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: Michelle Young, basketball focus of new promo

Tuesday night marks the premiere of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — so are you ready for what’s going to be coming up?. The latest promo below gives you a larger sense of what’s coming, especially in terms of basketball-related puns. Michelle was a prolific college basketball player and because of that, we can’t be altogether shocked by the fact that there are references and jokes aplenty in here. The guys are going to tie their night one entrances to specific parts of Michelle’s life, whether it be basketball or her time as a teacher.
People

Michelle Young Says She 'Stayed True' to Herself on The Bachelorette Ahead of Season Premiere

Michelle Young knew how she wanted to approach her time as the next lead of The Bachelorette. "One thing that I promised myself walking into [it] is that I'm going to stay true to who I am and I'm going to listen to my gut," Young, 28, told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara at Sunday's "Brunch with The Bachelorette" event in Los Angeles. "I stayed true to who I was. And when I handed out date roses it's because that's how I was feeling in that moment. And I can't change that."
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Snags Series’ Premiere Low, Tops Tuesday Demo; ‘The Voice’ Wins Viewers

The Bachelorette is back in full swing for fall as the reality series returned to ABC for its 18th Season. Last night’s two-hour premiere introduced teacher Michelle Young and the numerous men set to compete for a shot with her at the Indian Wells Resort in Palm Springs. Opening to a 0.7 demo rating and 2.84 million viewers in fast affiliates, The Bachelorette Season 18 topped Monday ratings but also marked a premiere low for the series. Last night’s opener was down from the Season 17 premiere in June (0.9,3.59M), which previously marked the series’ all-time premiere lows, and also down...
Daily Mail

Channel 10's big mistake: Network announces The Bachelorette is coming back for a new season… hours before Brooke Blurton's premiere bombs in the ratings

Channel 10 announced at yesterday's Upfronts presentation that both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette would be returning in 2022. But this may have been a mistake because just hours later Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette premiered to disastrous ratings. In a shocking example of bad timing, the dating show...
10/25 Host Chat

Miss Shannan Paul, a Twin Cities media personality, is filling in at the co-host seat. Miss Shannan fills us in on The Autism Society of Minnesota’s annual Puzzle Contest Fundraiser coming up on November 6th.
