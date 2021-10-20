New Season of The Bachelorette

Tuesday night marks the premiere of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — so are you ready for what’s going to be coming up?. The latest promo below gives you a larger sense of what’s coming, especially in terms of basketball-related puns. Michelle was a prolific college basketball player and because of that, we can’t be altogether shocked by the fact that there are references and jokes aplenty in here. The guys are going to tie their night one entrances to specific parts of Michelle’s life, whether it be basketball or her time as a teacher.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO