PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police want you to take a look at new evidence in the manhunt for the killer of a 13-year-old who was gunned down on the way to school in North Philadelphia. About a dozen gunshots can be heard in surveillance video from Judson and Clearfield Streets. One of the bullets struck the student as he was sitting in a car on Oct. 8. However, there’s still no indication he was the intended target. Five others were wounded. Police have identified 29-year-old Shafeeq Lewis as the gunman. You can see the distinctive tattoos on his neck and forehead. There is a $20,000 reward in this case. If you have any information, please contact police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO