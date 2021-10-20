Man Wanted In Vallejo Fatal Shooting Arrested

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man sought in the shooting death of another man in Vallejo earlier this month has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Vallejo police said officers arrested Darryl Grooms, 55, on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for the homicide of a 35-year-old man who was found shot dead on October 11 on the 100 block of Cadloni Lane.

Officers found Grooms in the parking lot of a business establishment in 90 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. Police said both Grooms and the unidentified victim were Vallejo residents and known to each other.

Police did not disclose the motive nor circumstances involved in the shooting.

It was the city’s 14th homicide of 2021. Police credited witnesses in helping solve the case. Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4332 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at 707-917-4123.