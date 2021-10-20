CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Bulls***': Joe Manchin dismisses report he’s considering leaving Democratic Party

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUKWK_0cXKsy0e00


S en. Joe Manchin on Wednesday sought to knock down a report that he is considering leaving the Democratic fold, a move that could end the party's narrow Senate majority.

The West Virginia Democrat told reporters at the Capitol that a Mother Jones report on a potential defection is “bulls***.”

Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have faced a growing pressure campaign from far-left Democrats due to their objections to the social spending package as party lawmakers and President Joe Biden struggle to reach a deal on the legislation before an Oct. 31 deadline.

Manchin, who has sparked anger on the Left over his objections to the size and scope of a sweeping social spending bill, added, “I have no control of the rumors.”

LIZ CHENEY CALLS OUT KEVIN MCCARTHY IN BANNON CONTEMPT HEARING

On Wednesday, Mother Jones cited unnamed sources that Manchin told associates that he may leave the Democratic Party if Biden and congressional Democrats did not agree to back down from a $3.5 trillion bill. The report said Manchin planned to call himself an “American Independent” and that he “devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure,” including removing himself from the Democratic leadership of the Senate via a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and changing his voter registration from Democrat to independent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

If Manchin were to leave the Democratic Party, it is not clear how such a change could affect the balance of power in the Senate. Democrats control the upper chamber on a 50-50 majority with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking vote. It is unclear whether Manchin would continue to caucus with Democrats should he leave the party, as do independent Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Joe Manchin is deeply concerned about West Virginia’s non-existent billionaires

Another day, another opportunity for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to once again play spoiler for his own party’s increasingly desperate plans to pass anything resembling meaningful legislation. At issue this time is a proposed “billionaire income tax” designed to cover the expenses associated with the Biden administration’s massive (but not quite as massive at it once was) $2 trillion spending package of social programs and environmental protections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Angus King
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Mother Jones
Person
Liz Cheney
Business Insider

Joe Manchin says he's open to slapping new taxes on billionaires to pay for Biden's social spending package

Sen. Joe Manchin said he was open to a nascent Democratic proposal aimed at imposing fresh annual taxes on gains in billionaires' assets. "I'm open to any type of thing that makes people pay," Manchin told reporters on Monday. "So people don't report income like you and I do, earned income, there has to be a way for them to pay their fair share."
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

Indicted Jeff Fortenberry is raising money off a claimthat his legal defense team includes former congressman Trey Gowdy. That's inaccurate.

Gowdy was previously on Fortenberry's payroll. Not anymore. What's going on? Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) is not legally representing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) as he faces criminal charges stemming from a campaign finance probe, according to a source familiar with the situation. The backstory: Fortenberry’s campaign reported a $2,500...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#The Democratic Party
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TIME

Democrats' True Deadline Is Sooner Than You Think

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. If the stakes weren’t so high, the incessant obstruction of the Democrats’ agenda at the whims of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema could almost be comedy. Every time Democrats think they’re getting somewhere, one of the two quirky Senators pulls a fresh objection out of their hat, sending party leaders, including the President of the United States, scrambling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy