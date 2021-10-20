Is Billy Townsend Bipolar and is he a Narcissist?

Learn to cope with them well enough to get what you’re after. Nothing makes work more unbearable than working for a real narcissist. Narcissistic bosses blame other people for their mistakes and take credit for their successes. They belittle and yell for no reason but to boost their own egos. They insist things get done their way, even if their way doesn’t work, and when disaster inevitably results, well, see the first point.

7 DAYS AGO