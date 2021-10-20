NYC issues vaccine mandate for city workers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Wednesday a mandate requiring all city workers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Weekly testing under the mandate is no longer an alternative to vaccination, but the religious and medical exemptions will be considered.

De Blasio said 71 percent of roughly 160,500 employees affected by the new mandate have already had at least one vaccine dose.

The mayor set a deadline of 5pm on Friday, Oct. 29 for NYC employees to show proof of their first dose. Workers who receive their first dose prior to the deadline are eligible to receive a $500 bonus.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“Vaccinations are critical to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued.”This mandate is a bold step that protects our families, friends, and communities, including those that are not yet eligible for the vaccine such as our City’s youngest residents. It builds on our continued leadership and innovative strategies to fighting this pandemic and bring us a step closer to a recovery for all.”

Health care workers in the city were already subject to a statewide vaccine mandate since September.

Approximately 72.3 percent of NYC residents have received at least one one vaccine dose while nearly 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

